Lionel Messi's visit to Salt Lake Stadium ends in chaos, fans throw bottles, chairs: Watch Messi’s Kolkata event at Yuva Bharati Krirangan descended into chaos as fans, unable to see him, threw bottles and chairs, tore posters, and surged onto the field, forcing Messi to leave early and leaving many spectators frustrated over wasted tickets.

Kolkata:

Messi’s appearance at the Yuva Bharati Krirangan in Kolkata descended into chaos as fans expressed extreme frustration over the crowding and their inability to catch a glimpse of the football legend. Thousands of spectators reportedly struggled to see Messi amid the dense throng, prompting widespread anger and unrest in the stadium.

Angry fans began throwing bottles onto the field, while chairs were hurled in protest. Posters of Messi, including those promoting the GOAT Tour across India, were ripped down and scattered across the pitch. Many spectators felt their expensive tickets had been wasted, as the opportunity to see Messi up close was effectively denied.

The crowding around Messi on the field was so intense that viewers in the gallery were unable to see him at all. The frustration escalated into further disorder, with bottles filled with water being aimed at the field. This disruption led to Messi leaving the venue earlier than planned.

He was escorted out via a convoy amid heightened tension, as the situation continued to deteriorate inside the stadium. Fans surged into the playing area, exacerbating the chaos and making it nearly impossible for authorities to maintain control.

Fans also tried to break the goalpost

Attempts to damage infrastructure were also noted, with fans reportedly trying to break the goalposts in their anger. The gallery emptied rapidly as spectators poured onto the field, filling the arena and pushing the event beyond manageable limits.

The scale of the disruption highlighted serious organisational and crowd management issues, leaving many attendees questioning the value of their investment in tickets. Reports indicate that the unrest was fueled by the sheer density of people around Messi, preventing many from enjoying the planned event or even catching a fleeting glimpse of the football icon.

Spectators expressed disappointment not only over missing Messi but also at the lack of measures to ensure safety and visibility during such a high-profile event.