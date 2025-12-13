Highest-rated films of 2025 on IMDb: South cinema dominates, only one Bollywood film in top 10 Only one Bollywood film made it to the top 10 highest-rated films of 2025 on IMDb, while South Indian cinema once again proved its dominance. Let's take a look at which films are included in the IMDb top-rated list.

In 2025, films from around the world set new standards in content, creativity and cinematic experience, but surprisingly, only one Bollywood film managed to secure a place in IMDb's list of the top 10 highest-rated films. While several industries, from Bollywood to South India, delivered impressive performances, Bollywood continued to lag behind in impressing both audiences and critics despite big budgets, big stars and extensive promotions.

This year once again proves that regional cinema is rapidly progressing and that content is the real king. Let's take a look at the top 10 highest-rated films of 2025 on IMDb.

Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate

Released in 2025, Laalo: Krishna Sada Sahaayate tells the story of a rickshaw driver who gets trapped in a farmhouse and experiences a divine encounter with Lord Krishna. This transforms his life. The film received an 8.7 rating on IMDb.

Kaantha

Set in 1950s Madras, Kaantha depicts a story of social transformation. The film focuses on the changes that took place after India's independence. Dulquer Salmaan plays the lead role in the film. It received an 8.4 rating on IMDb.

Kantara - A Legend: Chapter 1

Rishab Shetty's film Kantara - A Legend: Chapter 1 was a box office success. The film's story is set during the Kadamba dynasty period, when the origin of Kadubettu Shiva was being explored. The film received an 8.3 rating on IMDb.

Eko

Directed by Dinjith Ayyathan, the film Eko also received a good rating. Sandeep Pradeep, Simi G Fee, and Shaheer Mohammed play the lead roles in the film. The film received a rating of 8.3.

Tourist Family

The film, starring M Sasikumar and Simran, centers on a Sri Lankan family who comes to India to start a new life. This 2-hour and 30-minute film received a rating of 8.2.

Bou Buttu Bhuta

This 2-hour and 56-minute film tells the story of a child, Buttu, and his mother, who live in a village in Odisha. Buttu longs to go somewhere else and live a better life. Meanwhile, many unexpected things happen in their lives. The film stars Odia actors Babushan Mohanty, Archita and Aparajita Mohanty in lead roles and received a rating of 8.2.

Homebound

Neeraj Ghaywan's Homebound, starring Ishaan Khatter, Vishal Jethwa and Janhvi Kapoor, is India's official entry for Oscar 2026. It depicts the story of two friends from a village in North India preparing for police jobs but lockdown and their struggle to return home is what makes the film a 'heart-wrenching watch'. The film received an 8.0 rating on IMDb.

Rekhachithram

The film, starring Asif Ali, Anaswara Rajan, and Manoj K. Jayan, received a 7.9 IMDb rating. It tells the story of Vivek Gopinath, a cop who rejoins the force after being suspended in a betting scandal. The policeman is assigned a 40-year-old murder case. The story is engaging and full of mystery.

Court - State Vs A Nobody

This 2-hour and 35-minute film tells the story of a passionate defense lawyer who fights against bias and corruption in the justice system while representing a teenage client wrongly accused of a serious crime. The film received a 7.9 IMDb rating.

Bison

Bison is a 2-hour and 20-minute film and received a rating of 7.8. The film tells the story of a young man who fights against the violence plaguing his village and strives to become a professional kabaddi player.

