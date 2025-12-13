Box office report [December 12]: Dhurandhar eyes for Rs 250 crore mark; Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2 survives At the box office, Dhurandhar now faces competition from new releases like 'Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2' and 'Akhanda 2'. Find out how these films fared on Friday.

New Delhi:

Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar is currently dominating the box office. The film crossed the Rs 200 crore mark in just one week. However, this Friday saw the release of new films like Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2, Akhanda 2, and Sholay: The Final Cut.

Find out how these new releases performed at the box office? Also, Know what was the impact of these new releases on Dhurandhar box office performance.

Dhurandhar

Despite the new releases, Dhurandhar's collection doesn't seem to have been significantly affected. Ranveer Singh's spy thriller continued its strong performance on its eighth day, collecting a robust Rs 32 crore on Friday. ​​With this, the film's total collection has reached Rs 239.25 crore in eight days.

Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2

Comedian Kapil Sharma is back on the big screen with his film Kis Kisko Pyaar Karoon 2. The film's first-day collection was Rs 1.75 crore. While this is a slow start, this collection isn't bad considering the competition from a film like Dhurandhar.

Akhanda 2

Nandamuri Balakrishna's much-awaited film Akhanda 2, after being postponed, has finally been released in theaters. There was a lot of anticipation for the film. As a result, the film had a fantastic start at the box office, earning Rs 22 crore on its first day. ​​It had also collected Rs 8 crore from paid previews on Thursday. ​​Thus, the film's total collection now stands at Rs 30 crore.

Sholay: The Final Cut

To mark the 50th anniversary of Sholay, the makers have released Sholay: The Final Cut. It includes all the scenes that were not previously part of the original Sholay. The film is also considered a tribute to Dharmendra. Currently, Sholay: The Final Cut has collected Rs 30 lakh on its first day.

Tere Ishq Mein

Amidst Dhurandhar and other new releases, Dhanush and Kriti Sanon's 'Tere Ishq Mein' is still holding its own. The film collected Rs 1 crore on its 15th day, Friday. ​​This brings the film's total collection to Rs 109.80 crore in 15 days.

Also Read: Dhurandhar: Akshaye Khanna’s song Fa9la by Flipperachi goes global, tops Spotify’s Viral 50 chart