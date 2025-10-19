Realme GT 8 Pro to launch soon with 7000mAh battery, 200MP camera and 120W charging Realme GT 8 and GT 8 Pro are set to launch next week with several major features, including a massive 7000mAh battery with 120W fast charging, and the powerful Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor.

New Delhi:

Realme has announced the launch of the GT 8 series in the Indian market, with two variants- GT 8 and GT 8 Pro. Both smartphones will be powered by the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset, which will offer premium performance and improved power efficiency.

The Realme GT 8 Pro is the successor of last year’s GT 7 Pro- which will bring significant upgrades to the new series- with an upgraded design, bigger battery and improved camera technology.

Battery: Bigger and fast charging support

According to Realme’s teaser poster, the GT 8 Pro will come with a huge 7000mAh battery, which is a major upgrade over the 6500mAh battery (from the predecessor). The handsets from the latest series will further support 120W fast wired charging and 50W wireless charging, which is good enough to last for more than a day. The device will bypass the charging feature, which will help you reduce heat during heavy gaming.

Realme further claims the battery of the upcoming GT 8 Pro series will be able to charge from 0 to 15 per cent in just 15 minutes, which will offer ultra-fast top-ups.

Another major highlight is the thickness, as the device comes with 8.20mm thickness, which balances the power along with a premium design.

Display and design highlights

As per the leaks, the Realme GT 8 Pro will feature a 6.78-inch OLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate for smooth visuals. The display will also offer high brightness along with HDR support. It will be paired with an ultrasonic in-display fingerprint sensor and will further run on Realme UI 7, which I based on Android 16 OS, which claims to be clean and responsive.

Powerful cameras and video capabilities

The new Realme GT 8 Pro will feature a triple-camera setup led by a 50MP main OIS sensor, a 50MP ultra-wide lens and a 108MP telephoto camera, possibly using Samsung’s HP5 sensor. The handset will further support 4K video recording at 120fps and include a swappable camera module as well, which is Realme’s first.

Performance and connectivity

Along with the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 processor, the GT 8 Pro will feature Realme’s R1 graphics chip with enhanced gaming performance. The device is expected to offer up to 16GB of RAM along with 1TB of storage. For connectivity, it will come with Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4v for seamless performance.