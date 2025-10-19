WhatsApp set to bring anti-scam feature to stop promotional messages: How can it be helpful? WhatsApp is working on a new feature which will automatically block fake, promotional and spam messages from unknown numbers. This feature aims at protecting users from scams and reducing unwanted messages.

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, one of the popular instant messaging platforms, is working on a new feature to safeguard users from unwanted promotional messages. They are working on creating a strong security update to fight fake and scam messages, which take up enough space on your device.

The company, owned by Meta, is coming up with a feature to automatically detect and block such messages before they land in the users' inboxes. As per the report, the feature is currently under testing, but it is expected to arrive anytime by December this year.

Plan to reduce promotional and bulk messages

As per the reports, the upcoming WhatsApp feature will control the platform by limiting the number of messages that unknown or business accounts can send, specifically if the users are not reading or replying.

This step will help in dropping down the number of unwanted promotional content and will help to keep the users’ chat lists clean. Many users will further receive promotional notifications from business accounts, which is very distracting and disturbing, and by introducing this feature, these unwanted messages will be controlled.

Feature targeted at bulk message senders

This update will mainly focus on companies as well as individuals who send bulk messages to users who are out of their saved contact lists. WhatsApp is reportedly testing a system called ‘Messaging Capping’, which will set a monthly message limit for the business profile users, mainly.

Every message sent to a non-responding user will be counted toward this limit. Even if the promotional messages have fewer responses and replies, the sender will face restrictions or even be temporarily blocked from sending more messages.

Testing underway across countries

As per a TechCrunch report, WhatsApp has yet not disclose the exact message limit for the promotional message senders. The company is experimenting with different thresholds during testing at present. Once all the updates are implemented, this feature will roll out to multiple countries, including India, which is facing major spam message issues, and it will help the user to have enhanced privacy from fraudulent and suspicious activities.