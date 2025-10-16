Oppo Find X9 series unveils in China, featuring Hasselblad cameras and Android 16: India launch details The Find X9 Pro sports a 200MP telephoto lens and Sony LYT-828 sensor, while both devices support 80W fast charging and 50W wireless charging. Oppo has confirmed a global rollout, including India, in November 2025.

New Delhi:

Oppo has officially unveiled the Find X9 series, comprising the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro, in China. The smartphones are powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 9500 SoC, marking one of the first devices to use MediaTek’s new flagship chip. The company has also confirmed that the series will launch globally, with India’s release expected in mid-November 2025.

The Find X9 starts at CNY 4,399 (around Rs 54,350), while the Find X9 Pro is priced from CNY 5,299 (around Rs 65,450) for the base 12GB RAM and 256GB storage variant.

Display and performance

The Oppo Find X9 features a 6.59-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3,600 nits peak brightness, while the Find X9 Pro boasts a larger 6.78-inch OLED screen. Both models come with ultrasonic in-display fingerprint scanners for enhanced security.

Under the hood, both phones pack the Dimensity 9500 processor, paired with up to 12GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. Oppo claims major efficiency gains with this chipset, enabling faster AI-driven camera performance and smoother multitasking.

Battery and charging

Powering the Find X9 Pro is a massive 7,500mAh battery, while the standard Find X9 carries a 7,025mAh battery. Both models support 80W wired fast charging and 50W wireless charging, ensuring minimal downtime for users.

Camera capabilities with Hasselblad Tuning

Photography remains the core highlight of the Find X9 series. The Find X9 Pro sports a 50MP Sony LYT-828 primary camera with OIS, paired with a 200MP telephoto lens featuring Hasselblad’s 70mm optics and Prism Hybrid OIS. The phone supports 4K 60fps Dolby Vision recording and up to 4K 120fps for telephoto videos.

The Find X9 also impresses with a triple 50MP camera setup - a main, periscope telephoto, and ultra-wide lens, which offers professional-grade photo and video capabilities.

Software and long-term updates

Both devices ship with ColorOS 16, based on Android 16, offering smoother animations, AI tools, and customisable features. Oppo has promised 5 years of major OS updates and 6 years of security patches, matching the update policy of other premium flagships.

India launch in November

While Oppo has not yet announced a specific date, sources suggest that the Find X9 and Find X9 Pro will debut in India around mid-November 2025. With their combination of top-tier specs, Hasselblad imaging, and large batteries, the new Find X9 series aims to take on rivals like the OnePlus 15 Pro and Samsung Galaxy S25 Ultra in the Indian flagship market.