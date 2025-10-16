Free Fire addiction took life of 13-year-old boy in Lucknow: Experts explain excessive gaming drawback A 13-year-old boy from Lucknow reportedly died while playing Free Fire, highlighting the growing danger of gaming addiction among youth. Doctors describe the incident as a case of “Sudden Gamer Death,” a rare condition linked to prolonged gaming, mental stress, and irregular body posture.

New Delhi:

A shocking incident from Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) has brought attention to the dangers of gaming addiction. A 13-year-old boy (just a teenager) reportedly lost his life while playing Free Fire, one of India’s most popular mobile games. According to the family, the child suddenly lay down on his bed while gaming. Believing he had fallen asleep, his family members did not check immediately, but when he failed to respond for several minutes, they discovered he had already died.

The sudden death has stunned both the family and other residents in the region, raising questions about the mental and physical health risks linked to excessive gaming among children.

What is ‘Sudden Gamer Death’?

Experts describe this case as “Sudden Gamer Death", which is an unexplained and abrupt fatality that occurs during or immediately after prolonged gaming sessions.

It involves no physical violence or external injury, but it internally harms mental health.

According to the National Library of Medicine (NLM) and US National Institutes of Health (NIH), this condition is associated with Internet Gaming Disorder- a form of addiction that impacts mental health, posture, and heart activity.

Globally, 24 cases of sudden gamer death have been documented since 1982, with victims aged between 11 and 40 years. The majority of these cases have emerged from Southeast Asian nations such as Singapore, Malaysia, and Indonesia.

Why does it happen?

Medical research suggests that long, uninterrupted hours of gaming can trigger dangerous health conditions. Sitting in the same position for extended periods can cause pulmonary embolism — a condition where blood clots form in the lungs. Continuous mental stress and high adrenaline levels during gaming can also cause cardiac arrhythmia (irregular heartbeat) or even a brain haemorrhage in extreme cases.

Out of the 24 reported deaths, five were caused by pulmonary embolism, two by cerebral haemorrhage, and several others were linked to sudden heart rhythm failure.

Rising cases of gaming-related health issues

India has witnessed a surge in mobile gaming popularity, especially among teenagers. However, with this rise, doctors have reported more cases of gaming-related stress, sleep deprivation, and now, rare deaths. Experts urge parents to monitor their children’s gaming habits, encourage regular breaks, and promote physical activity.

The Lucknow incident serves as a tragic reminder of the thin line between entertainment and addiction — and why responsible gaming habits are now more crucial than ever.