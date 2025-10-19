iPhone 15 gets a major price drop: Now available below Rs 50,000 on Amazon iPhone 15 is available below Rs 50,000 on Amazon, making it one of the most attractive deals for the season. However, while the price cut is significant, there are reasons both to grab it and to skip it.

New Delhi:

In a surprising Diwali deal, Amazon is selling the iPhone 15 for around Rs 49,999- which is a sharp drop from its original launch price of over Rs 79,000. This makes it the most affordable iPhone which is available in India currently. For anyone who has been waiting to enter Apple’s ecosystem without crossing the Rs 50,000 mark, this deal is certainly tempting.

Why should the iPhone 15 be considered for buying?

1. Flagship chipset

The iPhone 15 runs on an A16 Bionic chip (which was also powering the iPhone 14 Pro). It could be a smooth performing device, supporting gaming, videography, photography and multitasking as well.

2. Great camera and features

It is backed by a 48MP main shooter, Dynamic Island display, USB-C port and long-term iOS updates- making it a worthwhile device to get under Rs 50,000, which is even suitable for both content creators.

Why you should skip the deal of iPhone 15?

1. We have iPhone 17 now!

The newer iPhone 17 series is already in the market, and it comes with a major upgrade- especially in terms of AI features. Along with it, it has better battery performance and an enhanced display.

2. No Apple intelligence support

As the device is 2 generations old, Apple’s latest AI-driven system, Apple Intelligence, will not be supported on the iPhone 15 due to its older A16 chip, which will further miss out on new AI tools, smarter Siri upgrades and creative on-device features.

3. Shorter future-proofing window

iPhone 15 is really old and lacks major upgrades. Although the tech giant does provide years of software support, the latest models from the iPhone 16 or iPhone 17 series will have better AI features, which are relevant for longer usage.