Diwali deals: LED smart TVs now under Rs 6,000 as Samsung, Xiaomi slash prices Amazon has extended its festival sale, which now runs through Diwali, featuring Smart TVs from brands like Samsung, Xiaomi, and TCL available at exceptionally low prices.

The festive season sale on Amazon, which began last month, has been extended and now features special deals for Diwali. The e-commerce company is currently offering steep discounts on LED Smart TVs from major brands like Samsung, TCL, and Xiaomi. Remarkably, these Smart TVs are available with starting prices of less than Rs 6,000.

Let's take a look at the most affordable Smart TV deals available on Amazon right now:

Top smart TV discounts:

VW (Visio World)

This 32-inch LED Smart TV, which runs on the Linux operating system, is priced at just Rs 5,999. It comes pre-installed with popular apps such as Amazon Prime Video, JioHotstar, and YouTube.

Philips

You can purchase a 32-inch QLED Smart TV from Philips for Rs 11,499, a 50 per cent price cut from its original price of Rs 22,999. This model includes an HD display and utilizes the Google TV operating system.

Xiaomi TV A

The Xiaomi TV A is available for Rs 11,999, representing a 52 per cent reduction from its original price of Rs 24,999. This Smart TV also features an HD screen and runs on the Google TV operating system.

TCL

This QLED Smart TV is currently available for Rs 13,990. Its price has been reduced by 39 per cent from its original cost of Rs 22,999. Like the others, it features an HD display and runs on Google TV.

Samsung

The affordable LED Smart TV from the South Korean company is listed for Rs 13,990, which is 22 per cent less than its launch price of Rs 17,900. This model features an HD screen and includes essential connectivity options like HDMI and USB ports for connecting external devices.

