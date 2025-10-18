Meta AI can suggest edits to photos on your phone, raising major privacy concerns Once access is granted, Facebook uploads these photos to its cloud to generate suggested edits. Crucially, Meta AI will then analyse these photos if a user chooses to share the suggested, edited image on Facebook.

Meta has rolled out a new feature on Facebook that has been described as a "privacy nightmare". This new functionality allows Meta AI to suggest edits for photos stored locally on your phone—even those you have not yet shared on Facebook.

The company recently announced that users can opt-in to receive these AI-generated suggestions before posting the edited photos to their Facebook Feed or Stories.

How the feature works

The feature is currently available to users in the US and Canada. Upon receiving the update, users see a pop-up permission dialog box requesting access to "allow cloud processing" to enable "creative ideas made for you from your camera roll".

These suggestions include creative options like collages, recaps, AI restyling, and birthday themes. To facilitate these suggestions, Facebook must upload the local photos to its cloud where Meta AI can analyse and suggest edits. Users are, however, allowed to disable this feature at any time.

Why it's a "privacy nightmare"

While Meta has stated that it will not use user-uploaded media for ad targeting purposes, nor will it use the media to improve its AI systems, the privacy implications are still significant.

The company’s data usage policies change immediately if a user decides to edit the media or share the resulting photos on its social network. At that point, Meta will use those images.

Furthermore, by agreeing to Meta’s AI Terms of Service, users grant permission for their media and facial features to be analysed by AI. The terms explicitly state that, through photo processing, Meta has the ability to “summarise image contents, modify images, and generate new content based on the image”.

To generate its "creative ideas," the company must analyze the date, location, and the presence of people or objects within your photos. This process grants Meta a wealth of deeply personal data and behavioral insights about your relationships, your life, and your daily activities, potentially fueling ideas for new AI features down the line.

