Mappls vs Google Maps: 5 Features that make India’s homegrown navigation app smarter for Indian roads Mappls is rising as a strong Indian alternative to Google Maps. Featuring Mappls Pin, toll cost calculator, 3D junction views, live traffic signal timers, and India-specific alerts, the app focuses on solving real navigation challenges faced by Indian users.

New Delhi:

Google Maps, one of the most commonly used navigation apps, has been dominating the global navigation app market, but with the entrance of the Mappls app (created by MapmyIndia), the Indian navigation app is quickly catching up and emerging as a strong local contender. The app has been built for the Indian market, and it is the combination of decades of mapping expertise with AI-driven technology capable of addressing challenges that Indian users face every day during their commute, like complex roads, lanes, potholes, unclear addresses, unpredictable traffic, and more.

1. Mappls Pin: Door-level accuracy

Mappls Pin is one of the impressive features, which is a six-character digital code that represents an exact location. Designed for India’s often confusing address system, this pin provides door-level accuracy, even in rural or congested urban areas. The feature integrates with India’s DIGIPIN system, which makes it easy to share and locate any address with precision.

2. Toll and trip cost calculator

The Mappls app is different from regular navigation, as it offers a Toll and Trip Cost Calculator. This feature estimates toll charges and fuel expenses even before starting the journey.

It helps Indians who are travelling for longer distances and the total cost for commercial drivers, enabling more efficient and budget-friendly travel.

3. 3D Junction Views for clarity

Indian highways and flyovers could be confusing and complicated, even for an expert driver. But the Mappls app solves this issue with the realistic 3D junction views, which show the lane positions, exits, and nearby landmarks.

This feature is backed by ISRO’s satellite data, and it is capable of navigating complex intersections easily.

4. Live Traffic Signal Timers

In highly traffic-facing cities like Bengaluru, Mappls offers a live traffic signal timers feature which is capable of showing countdowns for red and green lights.

This feature is powered by AI-based traffic systems, which assist vehicle drivers in anticipating stops, avoiding congestion, and saving fuel.

5. India-specific road alerts

Mappls provides localized road alerts for sharp turns, speed breakers, potholes, and speed cameras. This feature is not available in most of the global apps. This makes Indian driving safer and more convenient on India’s unpredictable roads.

A smart alternative for Indian users

While Google Maps remains the global leader, Mappls is taking a stand for the Indian roads and lanes for its India-first approach. With local mapping expertise, real-time data, and user-focused innovations, it offers an experience truly made for Indian roads.