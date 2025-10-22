Galaxy XR AI-powered headset launched: Samsung, Google and Qualcomm Join forces Samsung Galaxy XR is its first AI-native device, built in with Google and Qualcomm. The headset is designed for immersive experiences powered by multimodal AI, Galaxy XR marks the beginning of Samsung’s extended reality (XR) journey.

New Delhi:

Samsung, one of the leading consumer goods brands, has unleashed the new Galaxy XR—a new category of AI-native XR devices. The new headset comes in the blend of artificial intelligence, extended reality, and powerful hardware in order to create immersive and intuitive user experiences.

The XR headset is developed by Google and Qualcomm Technologies together. It is the first device from the tech giant (Samsung), which has been built on the new Android XR platform. It is positioned as a powerful AI companion for gaming and daily tasks, as well as other professional applications.

Availability

The Samsung Galaxy XR is now available for purchase in the US and Korean markets. It marks a major milestone in Samsung’s vision to merge AI and XR, transforming how users work, play, and connect in the digital world.

Multimodal AI at the core

The Galaxy XR integrates Gemini AI directly into the system, which offers natural interaction via vision, voice and gesture.

This enables users to explore content, manage tasks, or search their surroundings intuitively and easily.

Users will be able to ‘see’ and ‘hear’ like a human, and with AI, the headset will respond in conversational and context-aware ways.

Designed for comfort and immersion

The headset comes with a lightweight ergonomic design, and it distributes weight evenly, ensuring comfort during extended use. The battery pack is external, and it makes the device compact, while a detachable light shield enhances immersion by blocking external light.

Galaxy XR also comes with high-precision sensors, spatial audio, and eye tracking for realistic interactions, claims Samsung.

Experience Work, Play, and Discovery in XR

Users can further explore multiple features of Google Maps in immersive 3D; they could easily use ‘Circle to Search,’ watch YouTube videos in an XR headset, and transform 2D photos into 3D memories.

Galaxy XR also comes with AI-powered gaming and cinematic editing with Adobe Project Pulsar. All these features will be supported by the Snapdragon XR2+ Gen 2 chip for better visual clarity and performance.

Expanding the XR ecosystem

All three tech giants—Samsung, Google, and Qualcomm—have jointly developed the new scalable XR ecosystem, which is extending to AI glasses in partnership with Warby Parker and Gentle Monster.

The platform further supports WebXR, OpenXR, and Unity. It enables the developers to bring apps seamlessly to XR devices.