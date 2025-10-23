Apple reportedly slashes iPhone Air production due to low demand Apple is scaling back iPhone Air production due to weak sales, shifting focus to the more successful iPhone 17 and Pro variants. Analysts say buyers still prefer feature-rich phones with strong battery life and cameras over ultra-thin models.

New Delhi:

Apple has allegedly reduced production on its thinnest and lightest iPhone yet, the iPhone Air, after it encountered poor sales. Production, according to Nikkei Asia, will fall to levels close to ‘end of production’ as demand from consumers continues to fall below expectations.

This does not dampen Apple spirits, however, as it maintains overall iPhone 17 series production levels at around 85–90 million units and invests focus on the popular iPhone 17 and iPhone 17 Pro models.

iPhone Air production to plummet

iPhone Air, which originally represented 10–15 per cent of the total iPhone 17 production, will now witness steep cuts. Supply chain sources informed The Verge that orders in November will be below 10 per cent of September's output.

Released in September 2025 at $999, iPhone Air has a thickness of just 5.6 mm and sports a titanium frame, a 48 MP primary camera, and support for Apple's USD 99 MagSafe battery pack that extends battery life to 40 hours. But its sole camera setup and shorter in-built battery life have curbed users' interest.

iPhone 17 series remains strong

Conversely, Apple added 5 million units to the production of the basic iPhone 17 and ramped up manufacturing for the Pro models. According to Counterpoint Research, the iPhone 17 series topped the iPhone 16 range by 14 per cent in the first 10 days in China and the US.

Market analysts point out that thin demand elsewhere than in China is one major reason for the Air's downfall. Its October 22 China release may decide its fate.

Analysts cite market shift toward Pro models

A KeyBanc Capital Markets survey discovered "virtually zero" interest in the iPhone Air, while foldable phone interest is still low. Consumers, according to analysts, still favour larger batteries, high-tech cameras, and classic styles over ultra-thin phones.

The situation was also replicated by Samsung's Galaxy S25 Edge, which didn't sell well and ultimately was phased out. Experts are convinced that until thinner smartphones find a balance between power and performance, consumer appetite will be lukewarm.