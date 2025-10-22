Samsung to launch AI glasses built on Google’s Android XR platform, taking on Meta’s Ray-Ban smart glasses Samsung is making its first pair of AI-powered glasses in collaboration with Google and top eyewear brands Gentle Monster and Warby Parker. The upcoming smart eyewear, based on the Android XR platform and powered by Gemini AI, will combine fashion with next-gen AI features.

Samsung is set to join the smart glass market of AI-enabled smart eyewear and compete head-on with Meta's Ray-Ban AI Glasses. The South Korean technology giant has recently confirmed that it is reportedly building the AI glasses in partnership with Google and international eyewear companies. The main aim of this collaboration is to provide a fashion-conscious and smart wearable for the future.

As per reports, Samsung's smart glasses will be a part of its larger extended reality (XR) ecosystem, marking the company's profound investment in next-generation AI experiences in multiple form factors.

Samsung partnered with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker

Samsung has officially confirmed that it is collaborating with Gentle Monster and Warby Parker – two leading eyewear designers which are known worldwide. The collaboration further aims at launching AI glasses that are not just stylish but are also very functional. They will be able to enable the users to remain connected, productive and fashionable simultaneously.

Samsung claims it aims to provide an "exceptional customer experience" by combining stylish industrial design with profound AI integration, making wearable tech more useful in everyday life.

Android XR and Google Gemini AI power

The new Samsung AI glasses will be powered by Android XR, an advanced platform co-developed by Google, Qualcomm, and Samsung. It is optimised to provide immersive and smart experiences on wearables.

The smart glasses will further be equipped with Google's Gemini AI, the popular model, which could help you with multiple things and comes integrated with voice, vision and context awareness, providing intelligent and responsive interactions to the users. This would make real-time translation, navigation, and information searches possible with easy voice or gesture commands – all while staying in light, fashionable frames.

Launch timeline and market expectations

Although Samsung has not yet disclosed the official name or specifications, insiders indicate that the initial AI glasses—a non-display variant—may be released as soon as 2026, with a complete augmented reality (AR) variant available in 2027.

The glasses are likely to directly compete with Meta's Ray-Ban AI and Display Glasses, promising a distinctive combination of Samsung's hardware capabilities and Google's AI ecosystem.

For both tech aficionados and fashion-forward users, Samsung's AI glasses have the potential to redefine wearable devices as a fusion of style, smarts, and daily functionality—perhaps establishing a new standard for smart eyewear in the future.