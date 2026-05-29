Subhash Ghai reviews rough cut of Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi: 'So beautiful...'

New Delhi:

Salman Khan's film Maatrubhumi has been garnering attention ahead of its theatrical release. Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film also marks the first on-screen collaboration between Chitrangda Singh and Salman Khan. Adding to the excitement, filmmaker Subhash Ghai recently watched the rough cut of the film and shared his review on his X handle (formerly Twitter).

In his post, he praised the film and called it a "must-watch". Along with this, he also shared a group picture featuring several well-known names from the industry, including Riteish Deshmukh, David Dhawan, Siddharth Roy Kapur, and others.

Subhash Ghai reviews Maatrubhumi

Subhash Ghai shared a photo with Salman Khan on X, along with Kabir Khan, Sooraj Barjatya, Chitrangda Singh, Siddharth Roy Kapur, Riteish Deshmukh, David Dhawan, and others. Alongside the picture, he wrote, "so beautiful to see my favourite directors together@food square today to watch a rough cut of a Apoorva lakhiya film MATRI BHUMI@ starring #salman khan based on a warm story of indo china soldiers with their respective emotions for their nations n families. A must watch film (sic)."

Maatrubhumi: Production details

Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace is based on the June 2020 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the Galwan Valley, Ladakh. The film is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films.

For the unversed, Salman Khan’s film was earlier scheduled to release on April 17, 2026; however, it did not release at that time, and the makers are yet to announce a new release date. Moreover, the film was earlier titled Battle of Galwan, but the makers later changed its name to Maatrubhumi.

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