Watch: Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh light up 'Chand Dekh Lena' song teaser from Maatrubhumi

New Delhi:

After the strong response to the title track Maatrubhumi, which crossed 50 million views across platforms, and the Valentine’s Day release Main Hoon, Salman Khan Films has now unveiled the teaser of the film’s third song, Chand Dekh Lena. The video comes a day after Salman Khan announced that the name of his film, Battle of Galwan, has been changed to Maatrubhumi.

Chand Dekh Lena teaser from Maatrubhumi out

Featuring Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh, the teaser of Chand Dekh Lena unfolds through soft, evocative visuals. It touches upon the life of an army officer - not just the courage it demands on the battlefield, but also what it takes away from the relationships left behind. Chitrangada's character is seen waiting with quiet strength for her husband, played by Salman Khan, as he returns home after serving at the border.

The moon becomes a quiet thread here, tying together moments like Eid al-Fitr and Karwa Chauth, where it stands for devotion, waiting, and connection. While sharing the promo, the superstar wrote, "Maatrubhumi ka yeh gana, Chand Dekh Lena tumhey hum nazar ayenge." Take a look:

Battle of Galwan renamed to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace

Recently, Salman Khan Films retitled the film from Battle of Galwan to Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The makers also released a powerful new poster that not only reflected the change in the film's title but also carried a message that feels relevant in today’s world - May War Rest in Peace.

Maatrubhumi is produced by Salma Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films, with Apoorva Lakhia directing it. The film promises to explore themes of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience, with Chitrangada Singh playing a pivotal role alongside Salman Khan.

Also read: Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan renamed Maatrubhumi; poster reads 'May war rest in peace'