Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan renamed Maatrubhumi; poster reads 'May war rest in peace'

New Delhi:

Salman Khan's upcoming film, which was titled 'Battle of Galwan', has been renamed to 'Maatrubhumi'. The logline in the poster reads: "May war rest in peace". The announcement was made by Salman Khan on his Instagram handle. For the unversed, there is a song in the film titled Maatrubhumi, sung by Arijit Singh, Shreya Ghoshal and Master Mani Dharamkot.

Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan is now Maatrubhumi

The new poster, announcing the Battle of Galwan's name change to Maatrubhumi, features an intense, bloodied partial glimpse of Salman Khan. The film stars Chitrangda Singh as the female lead. Take a look at the new poster from the film:

Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan teaser

The teaser for Salman Khan's Maatrubhumi was released on the superstar's 60th birthday on December 27, 2025. The film's logline then read: "At over 15,000 feet above sea level, in one of the harshest terrains,Courage was tested like never before. Battle of Galwan brings to life a defining chapter of Indian history, a conflict fought in conditions where restraint, resolve and sacrifice became the ultimate weapons. Are you ready to witness this tale of courage?"

More about Salman Khan's Battle of Galwan

Salman Khan Films officially announced the new title of its much-anticipated film, Battle of Galwan, which will now be called Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace. The makers also released a powerful new poster that not only reflects the change in the film’s title but also carries a message that feels especially relevant in today’s world.

The most striking part of the new title is its tagline - “May War Rest in Peace.” With this thought, Salman Khan appears to be putting forward a larger idea that goes beyond conflict, expressing a hope for peace across the world. While the film is inspired by the historic events in the Galwan Valley, the message behind its new title seems to extend far beyond the boundaries of a battlefield.

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