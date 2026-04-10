Mera Jee Nahi Bhara from Maatrubhumi out: Salman Khan welcomes new faces Zeyn Shaw and Abhishrri Sen | Watch

New Delhi:

The new single from Salman Khan’s upcoming film Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace, titled Mera Jee Nahi Bhara, was released by the makers on Friday, April 10, 2026. The latest track features fresh faces Zeyn Shaw and Abhishrri Sen.

Directed by Apoorva Lakhia, the film is slated to hit theatres on April 17, 2026. Apart from Salman Khan, the war drama also stars Chitrangada Singh in a pivotal role.

Mera Jee Nahi Bhara from Maatrubhumi is out now

The song Mera Jee Nahi Bhara is sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Mishra. The music is composed by Shamir Tandon and Kumar Gaurav Singh, with lyrics penned by Vishwadeep Zeest. The track has been choreographed by Shabina Khan.

Sharing the official music video of the song, the makers wrote, "Mera Jee Nahi Bhara from Maatrubhumi: May War Rest In Peace is for every heart that wasn’t ready to say goodbye. A song about those moments you wish could last just a little longer… and the feeling of not wanting to let go." Watch the music video below:

The music video has received positive reactions from the audience. One YouTube user commented, "Extremely beautiful song - Vishal Mishra × Shreya Ghoshal." Another added, "Sukoon hai is gaane mein (There is a sense of peace in this song)."

About Zeyn Shaw and Abhishrri Sen

For the unversed, Zeyn Shaw is best known for his work in Farrey and OTT series like Class and Strange City. On the other hand, Abhishrri Sen makes a promising debut with the film.

Maatrubhumi: Production details

The war drama film, Maatrubhumi is produced by Salman Khan under the banner of Salman Khan Films. Maatrubhumi: May War Rest in Peace promises a portrayal of bravery, sacrifice, and resilience. This film also marks the first on-screen collaboration of Salman Khan and Chitrangada Singh.

Also Read: Watch: Salman Khan, Chitrangda Singh light up 'Chand Dekh Lena' song teaser from Maatrubhumi