How to make the most of your Alexa device? 7 Smart uses for your everyday chores Your Alexa device is more than just a voice assistant and to know hoe to optimkise it completely, here we bring an article to help youin your daily life. From controlling home appliances to managing reminders and entertainment, Alexa can turn your home into a smart, connected space.

New Delhi:

Amazon’s Alexa, the smart speaker, comes with the capability to be more than just a Bluetooth speaker (by being your personal assistant, home manager, and entertainment partner all in one). No matter if you are a student, a homemaker or a working professional, Alexa is capable of making your day smoother and more productive. Here are seven smart ways to utilise your Alexa device for everyday tasks.

Unlock the full potential of Alexa

1. Control your smart home effortlessly

With Alexa, you can control various home gadgets, such as smart bulbs, fans, and plugs. You can use simple voice commands to operate lights, fans and even air conditioners. All you have to say is “Alexa, turn off the lights” or “Alexa, switch on the geyser,” and your connected devices, which work in sync with your Alexa, will respond instantly, saving both time and energy.

2. Set reminders and timers for daily tasks

You will never miss any important task again if you enable alarms, timers and reminders for everyday chores – leave for school, get health check-ups, birthday reminders, and more.

One can also use Alexa to set medication reminders, meeting alerts and cooking timers.

For example, “Alexa, remind me to take my medicine at 8 PM” ensures your daily routine stays on track.

3. Manage your shopping and to-do lists

You can easily create a shopping list on Alexa, easily and without any need of writing. All you have to say is, “Alexa, add milk to my shopping list,” and it will be done. So when you are ut in the market, then your list could easily be updated.

You can also check your updated list from the Alexa app when you are shopping.

4. Get instant weather and traffic updates

Before you step out, Alexa will help you to know the weather conditions and traffic state to your travel route easily. You can also try commands like "Alexa, what is the weather today?" or "Alexa, how is the traffic to the office?" to avoid last-minute shocks.

5. Play music, news and podcasts

Alexa will help you connect with your favourite music streaming apps like Amazon Music, Spotify and Apple Music. You can also listen to radio channels, news updates, or podcasts.

6. Automate your morning and night routines

Many do not know about the Alexa Routines, which could automate daily activities for users.

For example, create a ‘Good Morning’ routine that will turn on the lights of the house, read the news for you (by simply dictating), and play music- all triggered by saying, “Alexa, good morning!”

7. Stay connected with hands-free calls

You can make hands-free voice and video calls using Alexa to other Alexa devices or smartphones. It’s a quick and safe way to stay in touch with family, especially when your hands are busy.