ChatGPT Voice Mode to show links, maps and rich content in chats: Details OpenAI is reportedly working on a major update for ChatGPT’s voice mode that will allow users to view rich content like maps and links directly within conversations. The new feature was discovered in a recent APK teardown of ChatGPT for Android, hinting at an improved chat interface.

ChatGPT, OpenAI’s popular AI chatbot, is reportedly getting an enhanced voice mode for its users, which will integrate rich content like maps and links directly into chat conversations. This update will enable users to have voice conversations within the chat interface, rather than opening a new full-screen voice mode. The objective of introducing the voice mode is to provide a more seamless and visually rich experience to its regulars to ease their jobs.

A new interface with smart controls introduced in ChatGPT

The leaked version is seen to come integrated with new interface buttons to mute/unmute the microphone and hang up conversations, providing users with more control over voice interactions.

A video which was posted by the publication further shows how the reworked chat interface will enable the display of AI responses along with interactive content.

At present, ChatGPT’s full-screen voice mode is restricted for access to on-screen content, which makes it a little complex to view responses which include visual elements.

The new integration further aims at fixing it by combining voice and visual content to improve accessibility and usability.

Part of OpenAI’s broader feature expansion

This follows as OpenAI keeps expanding its new AI products. The company has, in recent times, released ChatGPT Atlas, its first AI web browser for macOS, which is driven by the GPT-5 model. The Sam Altman-founded company also released Instant Checkout, an AI-driven shopping capability that allows users to purchase items in chat directly, as well as ChatGPT Pulse, a personalised news summary feature.

With these advancements, ChatGPT is becoming an end-to-end AI platform that blends voice, vision, and interaction into a single experience.

The upgrade was spotted in an APK teardown of an unreleased version of ChatGPT for Android (v1.2025.294) by Android Authority.