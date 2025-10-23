Apple reportedly planning foldable iPhone, bezel-less iPhone 20 and iPhone Flip by 2028 Apple is reportedly planning to launch three major iPhone designs between 2026 and 2028- a foldable iPhone, a bezel-less iPhone 20, and a clamshell-style iPhone Flip.

New Delhi:

Apple will disrupt its smartphone range during the next three years with new form factors. In a report posted on Naver by Korean tipster Lanzuk, Apple is said to release a new iPhone design annually between 2026 and 2028.

The roadmap is said to start in 2026, when Apple is set to release its initial foldable iPhone, which could be called iPhone Fold. It will be an Apple milestone product that comes with a new form factor, a small crease, and an LTPO+ OLED screen that can be folded out to an iPad Mini–sized screen.

In the same year, Apple will also launch the iPhone 18 series, such as the iPhone 18, 18 Pro, and 18 Pro Max.

iPhone 20: The futuristic bezel-less device

As per the recent rumours, Apple will be bypassing the iPhone 18 and 19 series. Leaks suggest that the tech giant will directly jump to the iPhone 20 series, which will launch in 2027- marking the 20th anniversary of the company since the birth of iPhones, which was back in 2007.

The iPhone 20 series is further expected to have a bezel-less OLED screen, which is yet to be seen in the range, and that provides an edge-to-edge screen experience.

Apple might minimise or eliminate the Dynamic Island as well, opting for a hole-punch cutout or an under-display front camera instead.

The company will also address the current brightness uniformity issues which has been bothering the users and will provide a more precise and even display experience across the upcoming range.

iPhone Flip arrives in 2028

Apple may further introduce its second foldable device in 2028 by the name of ‘iPhone Flip’. As opposed to the iPhone Fold, this device is said to come with a clamshell design, similar to the Samsung Galaxy Z Flip, but with a smaller exterior screen for notifications and AI-powered shortcuts by Apple Intelligence.

Apple's anniversary launches

The move to forego iPhone 19 naming is reminiscent of Apple's 2017 stunt, when it released the iPhone X instead of the iPhone 9 to commemorate the iPhone's 10th birthday. The future lineup of devices indicates Apple's plans to redefine smartphone innovation over its next decade.