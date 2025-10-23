Redmi Watch 6 with AMOLED display, 24-day battery life launched in China Xiaomi Redmi Watch 6 is set to launch in China along with the Redmi K90 series. The smartwatch features a large 2.07-inch AMOLED display, over 150 sports modes, advanced health tracking, and up to 24 days of battery life.

The recently launched Redmi Watch 6 comes with an upgraded design and better specs. With a 2.07-inch AMOLED colour display, the phone features a 432×514 pixel resolution and a whopping 82 per cent screen-to-body ratio. It also supports 2000 nits peak brightness, a 60 Hz refresh rate, and Always-On Display (AOD) capability, giving a much more enhanced viewing experience to the user under any circumstances. The display is further guarded by a 2.5D curved glass cap, and users can select several watch faces, including portrait customisations.

Performance and operating system

The Redmi Watch 6 is powered by Xiaomi Surge OS 3 with the Super Island interface, which provides fluid performance and improved device connectivity. With the Converged Device Centre, it is possible to control other smart devices and even automobiles from the watch. The watch also has support for WeChat quick reply, voice reply, and emoticons, making the device convenient for use as a communication tool while commuting.

Fitness and Health tracking

Redmi Watch 6 comes with more than 150 sport modes, six of which are auto-detect. It has multi-dimensional health tracking, heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen (SpO2), sleep, and stress tracking. The smartwatch features several sensors, like a heart rate sensor, gyroscope, accelerometer, ambient light sensor, and geomagnetic sensor.

Battery life, connectivity and price

The smartwatch is backed by a 550mAh battery, and Watch 6 promises to deliver up to 12 days of life with regular use or 24 days in battery-saver mode. It supports Bluetooth 5.4, NFC, and 5ATM water resistance for swimming and everyday wear. The smartwatch is priced at CNY 599 (around Rs. 7,400) and is available in Blue Moon Silver, Elegant Black, and Misty Blue colour options via Xiaomi’s China online store.

So far there is no buzz for the launch of the smartwatch in the Indian market, but we expect it to arrive somewhere around Christmas this year.