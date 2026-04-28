JBL launches new MK2 Soundbars in India with Dolby Atmos and powerful Audio

New Delhi:

JBL has rolled out its new MK2 soundbars in the Indian market, adding four new models to its high-end lineup: the Bar 1300MK2, Bar 1000MK2, Bar 800MK2, and Bar 500MK2. They’re marking 80 years in the audio game, and honestly, these soundbars show off what JBL does best—serious, cinema-level audio for your home.

Theater-quality sound

If you are after theatre-quality sound, then these models are something you must have a look at. It features Dolby Atmos, wireless subwoofers, rich surround sound, and all the streaming features which you would expect.

Price and models

Here is the official damage for your wallet:

Bar 1300MK2 at Rs 1,74,999

Bar 1000MK2 at Rs 1,49,999

Bar 800MK2 at Rs 1,24,999

Bar 500MK2 at Rs 64,999

You will find them on JBL’s website, in stores and on all the big e-commerce platforms.

Every model comes packed with some serious tech like:

Dolby Atmos

Support for all the latest DTS formats

MultiBeam 3.0 surround

Punchy wireless subs

Wi-Fi

Bluetooth 5.3

Plus AirPlay

Google Cast

Spotify Connect

HDMI eARC.

That means they are ready for your smart TV setup, PlayStation or whatever you throw at them – to deliver something powerful enough to surprise you (as per the specs).

Speaker variants and their USP

1. Bar 1300MK2: JBL’s top dog. It sounds huge—11.1.4 channels, a thumping 2,470W output, two beefy 8-inch subwoofers, and detachable wireless surround speakers for true cinema vibes. AI Sound Boost cranks the bass even more.

2. Bar 1000MK2: Still packs a punch with 7.1.4 channels, 960W power, a 10-inch sub, and up-firing Atmos speakers.

3. Bar 800MK2: Delivers 7.1 channels, 780W, detachable surrounds, and DTS Virtual:X for that extra immersive effect.

4. Bar 500MK2: The entry ticket. You get 5.1 channels, 750W of power, and a more compact, fixed setup—just right for smaller spaces.

Now, why launch so many premium soundbars in India right now?

The answer is pretty clear. People want more from their home entertainment setups. With everyone streaming Dolby Atmos content on Netflix and Disney+ Hotstar, bigger TVs taking over living rooms, and more folks gaming on consoles and PCs, soundbars are suddenly must-haves. Plus, festive sales are coming—JBL’s aiming at buyers ready to spend for a big upgrade.

So, should you buy one?

If you have the budget and really want that theatre-at-home feel, the 1300MK2 or 1000MK2 will blow you away. The 800MK2 offers great value if you want a strong mid-range option. And for small living rooms or first-time upgrades, the 500MK2 gets the job done well.