Samsung Galaxy Glasses leak reveals Ray-Ban Meta Style design with Gemini AI features

New Delhi:

Samsung looks ready to jump into the smart glasses scene. As per the recent leaks, the company works on its first pair of Galaxy Glasses – a wearable packed with AI features that is made for day-to-day life.

Samsung glasses to look like Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses

If these leaks are true, Galaxy Glasses will go up against the Ray-Ban Meta Smart Glasses, Google’s Gemini-powered prototypes, and whatever Apple cooks up next.

Design of Samsung Smart Glasses

As per the design, Samsung seems to be steering clear of anything bulky or awkward. Instead, the focus is a lightweight, stylish frame—something you’d actually want to wear all day. Think along the lines of Ray-Ban Meta glasses, with the frame weighing around 50 grams. Reports point to photochromic lenses, directional speakers built right into the arms, and a design targeting everyday users, not just hardcore tech fans.

Google’s new Android XR platform

Under the hood, Samsung plans to use Google’s new Android XR platform. This is not just software for one device – it is the foundation for Samsung’s upcoming XR headset too. With Android XR, you should be able to do things like trigger voice commands, get smart notifications, tap into AI assistance, and use navigation tools or real-time contextual info right from the glasses.

Gemini AI integration

But here is the part that really stands out: deep integration with Google’s Gemini AI. We’re talking real-time translation as you talk to people, directions delivered through subtle audio cues, instant weather updates, reminders, rapid-fire search, and assistance while you’re out and about. It’s that blend of practicality and intelligence that might help Samsung leapfrog a lot of current wearables.

Processor, camera, Bluetooth and more

In terms of hardware, leaks mention a Qualcomm Snapdragon AR1 chipset, a 155mAh battery, a 12MP Sony IMX681 camera, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.3, and built-in mics and speakers. The camera isn’t an afterthought either—quick photos, video, and AI-powered recognition tools are all on the list.

What will the Samsung Galaxy Glasses miss out on?

As per the information available, do not expect a display right away. The first model may skip a built-in screen, focusing more on audio and basic visual cues. But Samsung’s reportedly hard at work on a second version with micro-LED displays, due in 2027. That one’s where you can expect proper augmented reality visuals and richer mixed reality experiences.

Price details

Global leaks put the base model between USD 379 and USD 499, which means somewhere in the Rs 36,000 to Rs 47,000 range for India. Still, nothing’s official until Samsung says so.