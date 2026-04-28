Elon Musk-Sam Altman court battle turns messy as OpenAI lawsuit reveals new details

New Delhi:

The legal showdown between Elon Musk and Sam Altman is now heating up in California, with jury selection underway in Oakland. At the heart of the fight: Musk says OpenAI’s shift to a for-profit business in 2019 blindsided him. Court documents have already pulled back the curtain on some wild allegations—everything from Burning Man memories to disputes over billions of dollars.

Right now, the trial has Silicon Valley on edge. Elon Musk and Sam Altman aren’t just big names—they helped build the AI landscape as we know it. This isn’t just a lawsuit; OpenAI’s entire future could hang in the balance.

So, why is Musk going after Altman?

Back in 2024, Musk launched the lawsuit, arguing that Altman (along with others) deceived him over OpenAI’s pivot from its nonprofit roots to a for-profit model. Musk wasn’t just an investor—he helped start the company—so he’s arguing the shift betrayed both him and OpenAI’s founding ideals. And the price tag? Musk’s lawyers aren’t shy: they say damages might run into the tens of billions.

These legal fireworks come at a turning point for OpenAI. The company’s worth is estimated at some USD 850 billion, and many expect it will go public soon. If Musk wins, the fallout could mean everything from delayed IPO plans to new rules for how AI companies are run—and investors will not like that uncertainty. On top of that, the whole debate stirs up big questions about how AI companies behave and what’s ethical in this gold rush era.

There is the Burning Man twist

As per the court filings, Altman’s side has questioned whether Musk really remembers what happened during key OpenAI talks at Burning Man 2017. They hint he might’ve been distracted or just fuzzy on details because of the event. The judge has stepped in, though, drawing lines around just how many of these personal stories can spill out at trial.

Wilder allegations are out of bounds

Judge Yvonne Gonzalez Rogers has said some of the wilder allegations are out of bounds because they risk swaying the jury for the wrong reasons. Still, issues tied to memory lapses, negotiation details, and the character of both men may come up when the case hits its stride.

What’s next?

Expect witness testimony, secret company emails, and a look inside OpenAI’s major restructuring. The strained partnership of Musk and Altman will be center stage, and given their history of bold statements, the world will be watching for headline moments.

This case matters far beyond California, too. India’s fast-growing AI sector relies on OpenAI’s tools like ChatGPT for everything from startups to classrooms. Any drama—or disruption—at OpenAI could ripple across new tech launches, global investments, and how businesses everywhere build on OpenAI’s foundations.

OpenAI’s fate affects the wider AI industry

Overall, the trial is not just a battle between two tech titans. It could reshape OpenAI’s fate, affect the wider AI industry, and rewrite the rules for everyone betting big on artificial intelligence. With billions at stake and egos to match, you can bet this isn’t a sideshow; it’s the main event.