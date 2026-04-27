Realme C100x India launch tipped soon: 8,000mAh battery, 45W fast charging likely

New Delhi:

Realme looks ready to beef up its budget lineup in India with the new C100x. The phone’s popped up on a European certification site, and now a bunch of leaks say it’ll hit India soon after its global launch. If the rumours hold up, Realme’s aiming squarely at folks who need a sturdy, long-lasting phone on a tight budget.

Massive 8,000mAh battery could be the main highlight

Everybody is talking about the battery, and this device is expected to come packed with an 8,000mAh powerhouse. For most people, that might sound enough for two full days, maybe more (in moderate smartphone usage). It will provide enough juice to play movies, browse social media, make long calls and video conferencing. The company has further added 45W fast charging too, so topping up will not take forever.

Expected display and design details

As for the display, leaked images show off a 6.7-inch HD+ screen. Nothing fancy—a flat panel, basic resolution, and a classic waterdrop notch for selfies. The bezels look a bit chunky, and the pill-shaped camera bump on the back gives it a distinct look. Dual cameras, LED flash, and controls on the side round out the build.

Expect it in two colours: Deepblue Tide and Golden Coast.

RAM, storage and software

On specs, you get two storage options: 6GB RAM paired with either 128GB or 256GB of storage. Out of the box, the phone should run Android 16 with Realme UI 7.0 layered on top. There’s word on NFC support too, so quick payments and easy pairing are on the table.

Expected price in India

As per the rumours, the price for the upcoming device might stay somewhere between Rs 10,000 and Rs 15,000. This might keep it firmly in the entry-level zone, where it will compete with other brands, like Redmi, Poco, Lava, Infinix, and Motorola, that offer devices at around the same price tag.

Overall, if Realme really launches the C100x with this monster battery and solid specs for that price, it will hit a sweet spot for Indian buyers who just want something that lasts and doesn’t break the bank.