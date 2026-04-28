'Reflects vision of Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat': PM Modi slams Congress for neglecting Sikkim's development

Gangtok:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Tuesday that Sikkim reflects the vision of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat' in India at a time when efforts are being made to divide the country based on religion and politics. His remarks came as he unveiled development projects worth more Rs 4,000 crore in the northeast state.

Speaking at the closing ceremony of Sikkim's 50th year of statehood celebrations in Gangtok, the prime minister also reiterated that his government remains committed to developing the state. He also hit out at Congress, saying the grand old party kept Sikkim's development projects on 'back burner'.

"Sikkim has demonstrated the vision of 'Ek Bharat, Shreshth Bharat.' In this program, you have brought the entire Hindustan before our eyes. Truly, you have won hearts. Not just Modi's heart, but the hearts of the entire Hindustan today. This is what devotion to India, patriotism, truly is. It is through this that patriotic sentiments awaken in the new generation," he said.

The Centre, PM Modi, is also promoting eco-wellness tourism and the infrastructure there is being supported there. Calling India's northeast as India's 'Ashtalakshmi', he said his government is resolved to 'Act East, Act Fast'. He also recounted how Sikkim's connectivity has been strengthened by his government.

""One of the best things I noticed throughout the entire journey of the roadshow yesterday was the cleanliness of Sikkim's roads. There was no filth anywhere, far and wide...cleanliness in the air too... cleanliness on the roads too... You, the people of Sikkim, are staunch guardians of nature and brand ambassadors," he said.

Sikkim is the heaven of the east and the garden of orchids, he said, adding that it has been his good fortune to experience the state's "unprecedented beauty, peaceful atmosphere and spiritual bliss". He also appealed to tourists who love the nature to visit the orchids in Sikkim.

"After the BJP government came to power at the Center, development in Sikkim has gained momentum again. For the first time, the railway is going to reach Sikkim," PM Modi said.

Earlier in the day, the prime minister unveiled development projects worth over Rs 4,000 crore in Sikkim, as he attended the closing ceremony of the state's 50 years of statehood celebrations. The projects span a wide range of sectors such as infrastructure, connectivity, healthcare, education, power, urban development, environment, tourism and agriculture.

ALSO READ - PM Modi plays football with 'young friends' in Sikkim after Bengal elections campaign