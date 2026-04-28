PM Modi plays football with 'young friends' in Sikkim after Bengal elections campaign

New Delhi:

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday was seen playing football with youngsters in Gangtok, just a day after concluding his West Bengal election campaign. While the visuals from Sikkim appeared informal, the timing of the moment is worth noticing, especially with neighbouring West Bengal gearing up for elections where football carries deep cultural and emotional resonance. In Bengal politics, football is more than a sport, it has often been a language of mass appeal. The Prime Minister’s on-field interaction, therefore, is being viewed by observers as a carefully timed outreach in a region where even past election narratives have revolved around the game.

From ‘khela hobe’

The memory of the 2021 West Bengal Assembly elections still lingers, when Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee famously engaged with football during rallies, reinforcing the popular slogan “Khela Hobe.”

That imagery had strongly connected with voters at the time, helping shape the political mood of the campaign.

(Image Source : X)Mamata Banerjee playing football

Against that backdrop, PM Modi’s football session in Sikkim though part of a youth interaction has naturally invited comparisons.

Sikkim celebrations and cultural connect

PM Modi arrived in Gangtok on Monday for the closing ceremony of Sikkim’s 50th Statehood Day celebrations. His visit included a two-kilometre cultural roadshow where locals lined the streets, waving the national flag and welcoming him in traditional attire.

During his stay, he also interacted with Padma awardees and distinguished personalities from fields such as arts, sports, academia, and social work, praising their contributions to society.

Development push from the hills

Beyond ceremonial events, the Prime Minister’s visit carried a strong development agenda. He is set to inaugurate and lay foundation stones for multiple projects spanning healthcare, education, infrastructure, and tourism.

This includes a 100-bedded Ayurveda hospital in Namchi, an Integrated Sowa Rigpa hospital in Deorali, and several educational institutions such as the permanent campus of Sikkim University.

Projects covering IT-enabled school infrastructure, model residential schools, and new degree and professional colleges are also part of the rollout, alongside initiatives aimed at improving connectivity and urban development.

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