iPhone Fold launch in 2026? Latest Apple foldable iPhone leaks, price, specs and features revealed

New Delhi:

Apple has kept itself distant from foldable phones for years, while brands like Samsung, Huawei, Motorola and OnePlus have jumped right into the market with premium-quality devices. But that is finally about to change as a number of reports state that Apple is building its first foldable iPhone, and we may see it in 2026.

Currently, people are calling it the iPhone Fold, though Apple has not yet stated a word related to the name.

iPhone Fold: What do we expect?

As for the launch date, most leaks have pointed to a Fall 2026 debut – right around the time Apple usually drops its new iPhones. Some analysts think that the foldable could come a bit later, maybe November or December, depending on how production goes. For India, expect a launch by late 2026 or even early 2027.

What’s the phone supposed to look like?

Leaks have hinted that the new foldable iPhone will hold a book-style design, a lot like the Galaxy Z Fold. There’s talk of a 7.8-inch OLED display on the inside, a 5.5-inch cover screen, and a super slim build. The crease will be almost invisible, they say, and the hinge will be premium metal. Apple’s really pushing hard on durability and a fold that doesn’t leave a mark.

Features of iPhone Fold

As per the rumours, the specs are going to be quite interesting. The foldable iPhone should run on the Apple A20 chip and come loaded with advanced AI features, along with better battery life.

For photography, the device is expected to feature dual 48MP rear cameras and front cameras on both the inside and outside screens.

Touch ID might even return on a side button, but nobody really knows if Face ID is staying. Battery size: Reportedly 5,000mAh or more—they have to be the biggest battery ever in an iPhone.

Price for the upcoming foldable iPhone Fold

Now, the big question is the price of the upcoming iPhone Fold, which is expected to be premium and fancy. Most leaks have stated that the device might cost between USD 2,000 and USD 2,399 (roughly Rs 1,85,000 to Rs 2,20,000 before taxes). This means the final tag could be beyond Rs 2.3 lakh. So, this would be the priciest iPhone Apple’s ever made.

Why apple delayed the foldable iPhone launch?

People keep wondering why Apple took this long. Truth is that Apple likes to join late and enter strong – remember what it did with smartphones, smartwatches, and wireless earbuds.

If it launches the foldable design, Apple could shake up India’s premium phone scene in no time.

Will people in India actually buy one?

The luxury phone market is growing rapidly, especially in cities, and there’s always an audience looking for the next status symbol or productivity tool. But with that jaw-dropping price, only a few might jump at it early on.

Overall, if Apple delivers on battery life, build quality, and multitasking and manages a display with no crease, the iPhone Fold could be the biggest smartphone launch of 2026—and maybe even change what people expect from foldables.