WhatsApp may soon add Android Notification Bubbles: Reply to chats without opening the app

New Delhi:

WhatsApp is getting ready to make life a bit easier for Android users. Thye are working on Notification Bubbles—a feature that lets your chats pop up as floating icons right on your screen. So, you could reply to messages without ever leaving YouTube, Chrome, your favourite game, or whatever else you’re doing. No more jumping back and forth between apps.

What are WhatsApp Notification Bubbles?

Here’s the idea: Notification Bubbles stick around on your screen, just like those old Facebook Messenger “Chat Heads.” Tap on a bubble and you get a small chat window for quick replies. It won’t take over your whole screen, and you won’t lose your spot in another app.

With bubbles, you’ll be able to:

Answer messages on the fly

Keep other apps open in the background

Chat in a floating window while multitasking

That’s a real game-changer for anyone who depends on WhatsApp for work, family, or business.

How may the feature work?

When a new WhatsApp message comes in, you’ll see a bubble with the sender’s photo, a WhatsApp logo, and a shortcut to reply. Tap it, and up pops a mini chat box—type, send, and you’re done, all without launching the main app. Simple and fast, especially if you get a lot of messages.

Which phones will support it?

As for compatibility, this feature is built for Android 11 and above. Phones that already support Notification Bubbles or allow floating windows (think recent models from Samsung, OnePlus, Xiaomi, Realme, Vivo, Oppo, Motorola) will handle it best.

If you are on an older Android version, you might need to grant extra permissions, which could make things a bit clunky.

If you are in India—the world’s biggest WhatsApp market—you will probably notice the benefits even more. People use WhatsApp here for everything: family chats, work updates, online businesses, education groups, customer service, you name it. Notification Bubbles mean you can reply quickly while shopping, paying bills, using maps, or watching videos, without any interruptions.

When is this rolling out?

Not just yet. WhatsApp is still building the feature. Expect it to hit the beta version first, maybe on select phones, and roll out more widely after that through Play Store updates.

Overall, Notification Bubbles could seriously boost the multitasking power of WhatsApp on Android. If all goes well, chatting will feel faster, more flexible, and just plain smarter—especially for millions of Indian users on the go.