Noida Police creates DCP (Industries) post, launches dedicated cell after workers' protests

Noida:

In a major step following recent workers' protests, the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate has announced a major administrative overhaul aimed at strengthening law and order in the industrial sector of Noida. As part of the move, a new post, Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP Industries), has been created to oversee industry-related law and order and coordination.

How many members will be on the team?

Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh has approved the creation of a new post of DCP (Industries), who will be assisted by an Assistant Commissioner of Police (ACP), three inspectors, and a team of 25 police personnel.

As part of the new framework, more than 15,000 industrial units will be brought under enhanced surveillance. The police will establish direct coordination with around 2 lakh companies and nearly 4 lakh workers to ensure better communication and quicker response to emerging issues.

Officials said the initiative will prioritise the swift redressal of workers' grievances and maintain continuous dialogue with labour unions and industry representatives. There will also be a special focus on maintaining law and order and ensuring compliance with labour laws.

To strengthen coordination, the new system will work closely with police units across all zones. An 'Industries Police Cell' has been set up with immediate effect, and a detailed Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) is expected to be issued soon.

A formal proposal regarding the restructuring will be submitted to the Uttar Pradesh Police headquarters and the Home Department within three days.

Noida workers' protests

A large number of workers from various industrial units gathered on April 13 to press their long-pending demand for salary revision, raising slogans during the protest. Vehicles were torched, property was vandalised and stone pelting was reported from Phase 2 and Sector 60 areas in Noida as protests by factory workers demanding a wage hike turned violent.

The unrest brought traffic to a standstill, leaving thousands of commuters stranded on roads leading to Delhi during peak morning hours. Long queues of vehicles stretching several kilometres were seen at the Delhi-Noida border.

During this incident, attempts were made to disrupt the conducive environment created for industrial development within the state.

(Report: Rahul Thakur)

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