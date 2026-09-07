Iran plans to announce 'exclusion zone' near Strait of Hormuz after US hit three oil tankers

Tehran:

Iran is preparing to announce a new "exclusion zone" around the Strait of Hormuz, escalating an already tense confrontation with the United States in the strategically vital waterway. Mohsen Rezaei, the newly appointed head of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, said the proposed zone would target vessels that Tehran believes are attempting to pass through the strait. Rezaei made the remarks on Iranian state television on Sunday, but did not provide detailed information about how the proposed exclusion zone would operate. His statement came a day after the US struck three Iranian oil tankers after Tehran launched ballistic missiles towards US warships. Experts have described Iran's recent missile launches as a dangerous escalation, particularly because Tehran's earlier attacks at sea had focused on commercial shipping.

Iran plans new zone around Strait of Hormuz

According to Rezaei, Iran is expected to announce the new exclusion zone within the coming days or weeks. He said the area would begin from the point of the US naval blockade, stretch towards the Strait of Hormuz and extend from that side into the Persian Gulf. "Any ship that enters this area with the intention of passing through the Strait of Hormuz and is identified will be placed on our sanctions list," he said as per The Associated Press.

However, it remains unclear where exactly Iran considers the US naval blockade to begin. The American blockade is focused on Iranian ports and is intended to prevent Tehran from exporting its oil. The US military has said that more than 20 warships are involved in supporting the blockade. As of Sunday, the operation had redirected 92 commercial vessels and disabled three, according to the information provided by the US military.

US increases pressure as tensions remain high

Washington has continued introducing measures aimed at increasing economic pressure on Iran after negotiations between the two countries collapsed. At the same time, intermittent fighting has continued, with no clear indication of an immediate end to the conflict. Meanwhile, Iran has continued attacking some vessels attempting to cross the Strait of Hormuz. The waterway has become a major source of leverage for Tehran during the conflict, which began on February 28 with US and Israeli strikes. Iran claimed on Sunday that it had struck an unmanned US vessel attempting to enter the Strait of Hormuz. The US military rejected the claim, describing it as a "total lie."

US and Iran resume attacks after weeks of relative calm

The latest round of fighting began again last week after nearly a month of relative calm. The renewed attacks have once again placed the Strait of Hormuz and Iran's southern coastal areas at the centre of the conflict. At least five people were killed earlier in the week in a US bombardment. The attack also brought renewed attention to the location of a school that had been hit during the opening strikes of the war.

The Trump administration appears to be following a two-track strategy. While the US is responding militarily to attacks and developments around the strait, it is also targeting foreign financial institutions involved in handling Iranian funds. Iran's new hard-line senior leadership, including Rezaei, has indicated that Tehran is prepared to withstand further pressure after years of living under international sanctions.

Iran has spent years developing methods to circumvent sanctions and maintain access to international oil buyers. Tehran is now attempting to use similar methods to deal with the US blockade of its ports as growing economic pressure weighs on the country. Rezaei claimed that Iran's oil production and trade have continued despite the pressure.

Tehran voices distrust over failed US negotiations

Rezaei also expressed doubts about the role of countries that attempted to mediate between Iran and the United States after their negotiations broke down. A memorandum of understanding signed by Washington and Tehran in mid-June began to unravel within days, with both sides accusing each other of violating its terms.

Rezaei said Iran had expected countries such as Pakistan, Qatar and Oman to intervene if either side breached the understanding because they had taken on the role of mediators. "We had trusted our friends in Pakistan, Qatar or Oman, thinking that since they had stepped in as mediators, one of a mediator's responsibilities is that if one side violates the agreement, they should stop them. We are now pursuing diplomacy with guarantees," Rezaei added.

Strait of Hormuz remains critical for global energy supplies

The confrontation has put the Strait of Hormuz under intense international scrutiny because of its importance to global oil and natural gas shipments. Before the war, the waterway was regarded as an international shipping route. US Energy Secretary Chris Wright said on Sunday that an average of nine million barrels of oil per day were moving through the strait. He said the flow should help reduce pressure on global energy prices.

However, the estimate appeared to be higher than the average volume recorded through the waterway during the previous 28 days, according to TankerTrackers.com and other sources. Speaking to CNN, Wright said that oil was also moving through regional pipelines and estimated that total flows were "probably two-thirds or more of preconflict flows."

(With inputs from AP)

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