Mirzapur: The Movie box office sees strong opening weekend; Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal film nears Rs 100 crore

Mirzapur The Movie has recorded a strong opening weekend at the box office, with the film showing steady growth across its first three days in theatres. The Pankaj Tripathi and Ali Fazal starrer earned Rs 36 crore on Sunday, taking its total India net collection to Rs 93.75 crore, according to Sacnilk. The film has therefore moved close to the Rs 100 crore mark within its opening weekend.

The film, which brings the popular Mirzapur franchise to the big screen, opened in theatres on September 4. Directed by Gurmmeet Singh, the action crime thriller features several actors from the original series, including Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Ravi Kishan, Rasika Dugal and Shweta Tripathi.

Mirzapur: The Movie box office collection Day 1

Mirzapur The Movie opened with Rs 25.75 crore in India net on Friday. The film recorded an overall occupancy of 42.7 per cent across 11,135 shows. The Hindi version contributed Rs 25.50 crore, while the Telugu version added Rs 0.25 crore.

The opening was significant for a film making the transition from a streaming franchise to theatrical release. The popularity of the original Mirzapur series helped create considerable anticipation around the film, with the returning cast also giving audiences a familiar connection to the big-screen adaptation.

Saturday brings a clear jump

The film gained momentum on Saturday, with its collection rising to Rs 32 crore. The second day recorded an occupancy of 52.7 per cent, marking a notable improvement over Friday. The jump between the first two days suggested that the film was not relying entirely on its opening-day fan base. The stronger Saturday numbers indicated that audience response was translating into additional theatrical footfall over the weekend.

Sunday becomes the biggest day

Sunday turned out to be the strongest day of the opening weekend. Mirzapur The Movie earned Rs 36 crore in India net, registering a 12.5 per cent increase over Saturday. Its overall occupancy climbed to 60.6 per cent. The Hindi version accounted for Rs 35.75 crore on Sunday, while the Telugu version contributed Rs 0.25 crore. With the Sunday jump, the film reached Rs 93.75 crore in India net collections after three days.

The film has also performed well in the overseas market. Sacnilk reports that its overseas gross stood at Rs 20 crore after three days, taking the worldwide gross collection to Rs 132.35 crore.

Mirzapur: The Movie nears Rs 100 crore

With Rs 93.75 crore in India net collections after the opening weekend, Mirzapur The Movie is now just Rs 6.25 crore away from crossing the Rs 100 crore mark domestically. The weekend trend is particularly important for the film because Monday collections will determine how well it can sustain the momentum generated by its first three days. The Sunday figure being higher than both Friday and Saturday gives the film a strong base going into the first week.

Sacnilk data also shows that the film recorded its highest occupancy on Sunday, with several major centres reporting strong turnout. Lucknow recorded 85.5 per cent overall occupancy, while the National Capital Region registered 73.5 per cent. Hyderabad also recorded 75 per cent occupancy for the Hindi version.

Cast and makers

Mirzapur The Movie stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyendu Sharma, Ravi Kishan, Rasika Dugal, Shweta Tripathi, Abhishek Banerjee, Rajesh Tailang and Sonal Chauhan, among others. Gurmmeet Singh has directed the film. The film has a runtime of 3 hours and 17 minutes and has received an A certificate from the CBFC. It has been released in Hindi and Telugu.

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