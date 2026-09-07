CCTV captures exact moment building collapses in Delhi's Satya Niketan, death count rises to six | Video

New Delhi:

An around 50-year-old five-storey building housing a boys' hostel in a congested lane in Satya Niketan, near Delhi University's South Campus, collapsed on Sunday afternoon, killing six people and leaving several others trapped under the debris.

The collapse occurred in the densely populated area, prompting a large-scale search and rescue operation. Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Delhi Fire Services, Delhi Police and other agencies rushed to the site to rescue those trapped and clear the heavy debris.

Here's the CCTV video | WATCH

CCTV footage captured the exact moment the building suddenly collapsed, showing the structure giving way within seconds.

Death count rises to 6

The death count in the Satya Niketan building collapse in Delhi has risen to six, with search and rescue operations continuing at the site as teams work to clear the heavy debris and look for any remaining trapped persons.

During the overnight rescue operation, one more person was pulled from the debris but was declared dead after being rescued. A total of 11 people have been rescued, while six people have died in the incident.

Teams from the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Fire Service, Delhi Police, and other agencies are working at the site to clear the heavy debris.

The collapse has raised concerns over the safety of buildings being used as paying guest (PG) accommodations and the enforcement of construction and fire safety norms in densely populated areas of the national capital.

Delhi CM orders magisterial inquiry

Meanwhile, the Delhi government has ordered a magisterial inquiry into the collapse of a building in Satya Niketan and directed that an FIR be registered against the building owner, the Chief Minister’s Office said on Saturday.

The decision was taken following an on-site review and a preliminary assessment of the incident, according to the Delhi CMO. The office said those found responsible for the 'grave incident' would be held fully accountable and dealt with under the strictest provisions of law.

Following her instructions, the Delhi Police booked the boys' PG owner, Hariram, under several sections of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) at the South Campus Police Station.

"A case vide FIR No 153/26 u/s 105/290/125(a) BNS, PS South Campus, has been registered against the alleged owner Hariram and others. The building was a PG. It is alleged that renovation work was being undertaken on the Ground Floor, which led to the collapse of the building. Multiple teams have been formed to trace the alleged persons," the Delhi Police said.

(With ANI, PTI inputs)

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