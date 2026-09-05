Saharanpur Collectorate mosque demolished over encroachment on government land, security stepped up

A portion of a mosque allegedly built on government land within the Saharanpur Collectorate premises in Uttar Pradesh was demolished by the administration on Saturday morning.

The action began after the mosque was sealed late on Friday night. Heavy police forces were deployed across the Collectorate and surrounding areas, with all entry points closed and security tightened amid concerns over possible protests.

Action follows court order

The demolition followed an order issued by the City Magistrate and a subsequent decision by the district court. On Thursday, District Judge Satendra Kumar rejected a petition filed by the Muslim side and upheld the City Magistrate's July 16, 2026, order, which had treated the disputed land as government property.

Following the court's decision, the administration sealed the mosque late Friday night and began removing the portion it considers to have been constructed on government land the next morning.

An Additional District Magistrate and a Municipal Corporation team were present at the site. Police from more than 10 police stations, along with the Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), were deployed to maintain law and order.

Dispute over mosque and land

The dispute stems from an order passed last month by the City Magistrate's court, which deemed the mosque situated within the Collectorate premises illegal and ordered that the premises be vacated.

The Muslim side subsequently approached the district court seeking a stay on the action. However, the district judge rejected the petition on Thursday and upheld the City Magistrate's July 16 order.

The administration then proceeded with the sealing and demolition action.

Muslim side plans to approach high court

The Muslim side has argued that the City Magistrate had ordered the mosque to be vacated but had not specifically ordered its demolition.

Former MP Fazlur Rahman appealed to the administration not to take any hasty action, saying the matter would now be legally contested in the High Court. He claimed that the mosque's side still had around 22 days to pursue legal remedies.

Congress MP Imran Masood also said the Muslim side would approach the High Court and appealed to people to maintain peace. He claimed that revenue records for the disputed land carried the names of Wahid Khan and Yaqub Khan and argued that the longstanding presence of the religious structure and historical revenue records should be taken into consideration.

SP MP Ikra Hasan stopped from travelling to Saharanpur

Samajwadi Party MP from Kairana, Ikra Hasan, attempted to travel to Saharanpur but was stopped by police.

According to Hasan, a large number of police personnel had also been deployed outside her residence in Kairana late Friday night, preventing her from leaving. She said she wanted to visit Saharanpur to meet officials and obtain information about the situation.

Security remained tight in and around the Saharanpur Collectorate throughout the demolition operation.

Reported by Khalid Hasan

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