Four killed, several injured as bus carrying 32 pilgrims overturns in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat

Baghpat (UP):

At least four people were killed and several others injured as a bus carrying pilgrims overturned after hitting a divider in Uttar Pradesh's Baghpat district, officials said. According to the police, the accident occurred on the Eastern Peripheral Expressway near the Badagaon cut on Sunday late at night when the bus was returning from Bangar in Rajasthan.

Bus overturns after hitting divider

Superintendent of Police Kumar Rai said that the accident happened around 12:30 am and information was received via the 112 emergency service that a vehicle, carrying passengers from Rajasthan towards Badaun, had overturned after hitting a divider.

"Approximately 32 people were on board, and several sustained serious injuries," Rai said, adding that four Police Response Vehicle (PRV) units, ambulances and local police personnel immediately reached the accident site after receiving the information.

The injured passengers were rescued from the overturned vehicle and taken to the Community Health Centre (CHC) and the district hospital for treatment. Some of those who suffered critical injuries were referred to higher medical centres for advanced care, Rai said.

All injured taken to nearby medical facilities

Baghpat District Magistrate Asmita Lal also confirmed that four people died in the serious road accident. She said the vehicle overturned, leaving several people seriously injured, and that all the victims had been rescued and taken to nearby medical facilities.

"A serious accident occurred in which a vehicle overturned, resulting in serious injuries to some individuals and the deaths of four people. All the victims have been rescued and brought to the nearby CHC and the district hospital for treatment," she said.

Eight engineering students killed

Earlier on Friday, at least eight people were killed after a car in which they were travelling collided with a parked lorry in the Thrissur district of Kerala. The incident happened around 11.40 pm. According to the police, the lorry was parked on the National Highway (NH) 66 at Panambikkunnu in Kaipamangalam when the accident happened late Friday night.

Police said the eight people who died are from neighbouring Tamil Nadu and are believed to be students. They were likely travelling towards Kodungallur from Guruvayur when their vehicle collided with the lorry.

Following the accident, the police, fire brigade and locals arrived at the spot and pulled out the victims. Eyewitnesses said the impact was so severe that the car was left badly mangled and the officials were forced to cut the vehicle to rescue those trapped inside.

(With ANI inputs)

Also Read

Body of soldier swept in Yamuna during Army exercise at Hathnikund Barrage found in UP's Saharanpur

Six, including four family members, killed in incidents of house-collapse in UP