Former Samajwadi Party MLA Guddu Pandit assaults wife, drags her hair; viral video sparks outrage

Bulandshahr:

Samajwadi Party's former MLA Bhagwan Sharma, commonly known as Guddu Pandit, found himself in a controversy after a purported video of him assaulting his wife Archana Pandit inside their home in Uttar Pradesh's Bulandshahr district had gone viral on social media, triggering an outrage online.

The 33-second video has been shared widely on social media in which Pandit could be seen dragging Archana, who is his third wife, from her hairs before assaulting her. Archana, a Congress leader, could be seen lying down on the floor, as she cries for help.

Later, she gets hold of a broom and starts hitting Pandit with it as well before finally being able to free herself from the Samajwadi Party leader's grab and walking away from the room. The incident likely happened on September 2 following an argument between the two.

Archana is the vice president Mahila Congress' Uttar Pradesh unit. Reportedly, both Pandit and Archana are planning to contest the assembly elections slated to be held in Uttar Pradesh next year in February or March. A first information report (FIR) was registered against him later.

Guddu Pandit's controversial past

Pandit has been a two-time MLA of the Samajwadi Party from the Debai assembly constituency. During the 2007 assembly elections, he had won on a Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) ticket, but switched to the Samajwadi Party in 2012 and retained his seat.

He has had a controversial past and was convicted in October 2023 by a Special MP-MLA court in Anupshahr and he was sentenced to 14 months of imprisonment in connection with a 2011 case. In 2011, Pandit had allegedly threatened a candidate against contesting assembly elections.

Reportedly, he made the threats to one, a man named Rakesh Sharma, over a telephonic conversation, which was recorded and used against him. During the conversation, Pandit had threatened to get Sharma killed in a police encounter.

Pandit, a Samajwadi Party Bahubali, is once again looking to contest the 2027 Uttar Pradesh elections, likely from Debai. This seat has been a stronghold of the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and is currently represented by party MLA Chandrapal Singh. Former Chief Minister Kalyan Singh had also represented the Debai constituency in the pact.

With inputs from Varun Sharma

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