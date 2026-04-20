Noida violence plot busted: Network spanning Manesar to Arun Vihar exposed

New Delhi:

Investigating agencies have uncovered a well-planned conspiracy to trigger large-scale unrest in Noida and nearby regions. Based on intelligence inputs and seized documents, officials say the plot was prepared over several months, using multiple organizations and front groups to mobilize people under the guise of protests. The plan allegedly aimed to disrupt public order and create widespread instability through coordinated actions.

Key accused and base of operations

The main suspect, Aditya Anand, was arrested from Tamil Nadu. He had been living in Noida since June 2025 after previously staying in Gurugram. He rented a three-room set in Arun Vihar, which investigators believe became the central hub of operations.

He reportedly claimed to be associated with Genpact. During his college years, he allegedly developed links with ultra-left activist groups, which later deepened. Agencies have identified links between several groups believed to be working together:

RWPI (political front)

Mazdoor Bigul Dasta

Naujawan Bharat Sabha

Disha Organization

Officials suspect these groups were connected and working on a shared agenda.

‘Labour strike’ used as a cover

A major labour strike planned for February 2026 is now under scrutiny. Investigators say the goal went beyond workers’ issues:

Plans allegedly included blocking roads and disrupting administration

Internal documents reportedly carried instructions like “moto jam karna hai” (create large-scale traffic blockades)

Strategy appears to have been in development since 2022

Blueprint recovered from Arun Vihar

Crucial evidence was recovered from Arun Vihar in Noida, including printed documents detailing the entire plan:

Step-by-step phases of the operation

Instructions on gathering crowds at specific locations

Plans for managing protests and escalation

Use of WhatsApp groups named after companies to mobilize workers

Guidelines on handling group admins and communication flow

Officials describe the documents as a clear operational blueprint of the conspiracy.

Chain of protests from Manesar to Noida

The investigation reveals a coordinated plan linking multiple regions:

Protests began in Manesar between late March and early April 2026

Large gatherings took place in Arun Vihar from March 30 to April 1

Locations like Karawal Nagar were also part of the chain

The movement was planned to continue until May 2026, gradually expanding its reach

Funding and recruitment under probe

Authorities are now examining:

Sources of funding behind the network

Methods used to recruit young individuals

Possible larger or foreign links

Search operations were conducted in parts of Delhi, including Adarsh Nagar and Shahbad Dairy. Seizures include:

Electronic devices

Suspected documents and pamphlets

An unidentified digital device

Officials say pamphlets had been distributed for weeks to mobilise support on the ground.

Final script prepared in late March

According to investigators, the final plan was consolidated between March 31 and April 1, with specific roles assigned to individuals involved. Names like Himanshu (from Udham Singh Nagar) and Aditya have emerged as key links, with strong coordination between them.