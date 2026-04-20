Railway stations see massive rush as Bengal migrants head back over fears of losing names from rolls

Kolkata:

A massive wave of migration is unfolding as people return to West Bengal ahead of the upcoming assembly elections, with Murshidabad emerging as a major focal point of this movement.

Railway stations across the country are witnessing an extraordinary rush of passengers, many of whom have travelled for 36 to 72 hours from distant cities such as Chennai, Mumbai, and various parts of Kerala. A significant number of these belong to Malda and Murshidabad districts and are making determined journeys back home.

According to several travellers, the urgency is driven by a shared concern: the fear of losing their names from the electoral rolls. Many said they might see their names removed from the list if they fail to cast their votes.

“Casting our vote is very important, otherwise our names may be removed,” said a passenger heading to Murshidabad.

Another passenger said, “My name is on the list, but people say I might face problems later. That’s why I am going. I’m worried my name could be removed.”

Police teams had to put in significant effort to control the crowd, fearing that the massive rush could lead to an untoward incident.

These migrants often play a decisive role in shaping election outcomes, with many coming from Muslim-majority regions.

Over 90 lakh names removed in Bengal

Notably, the Election Commission has removed close to 90 lakh names from the West Bengal voter lists during the SIR exercise carried out before the upcoming Assembly elections. Out of these, approximately 63 lakh names were excluded in the final roll released on February 28, while another 27 lakh were deleted later after the completion of the verification and adjudication process.

Bengal Election 2026

Voting for the West Bengal Assembly elections will take place across 294 constituencies in two phases on April 23 and April 29. The counting of votes is set for May 4, when the final results will be declared.