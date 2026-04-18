Noida labour protest violence case: Mastermind Aditya Anand arrested from Tamil Nadu

New Delhi:

A key development has taken place in the Noida labour protest violence case, with police arresting the main accused after an extended search. The arrest comes after multiple teams were deployed across states to track him down.

Aditya Anand, identified as the main conspirator in the case, has been arrested from Tamil Nadu. He had been on the run following the violence linked to a workers’ protest in Noida.

Main accused arrested after multi-state search

According to the Gautam Buddh Nagar Police Commissionerate, the arrest was carried out under the direction of Police Commissioner Laxmi Singh and the supervision of Additional Police Commissioner (Law and Order) Dr Rajeev Narayan Mishra. The operation was conducted jointly by Noida Police and the Special Task Force.

Aditya Anand, who was carrying a reward of ₹1 lakh, was arrested on April 18, 2026, from Tiruchapalli railway station in Tamil Nadu. Police teams had been conducting raids in multiple states to locate him. His arrest was made possible through the use of electronic surveillance and other technical inputs.

Role in violence and links to organisation

Police said that Aditya Anand was actively involved in inciting and organising violent activities during a labour protest in the Phase 2 Police Station area of Noida, where a case had been registered against him. His role came to light as that of the main mastermind behind the incident.

He is also associated with the Bigul Mazdoor Dasta organisation. Along with other accused, including Rupesh Rai, Shrishti, Manisha and Aakriti, he was earlier involved in planning violence in Manesar and later in instigating labour groups in Noida, leading to unrest.

After the arrest of Rupesh Rai, Aditya Anand reportedly changed his appearance by cutting his hair and beard and fled to Tamil Nadu to avoid capture.

Legal action and further proceedings

A non-bailable warrant had been issued against him by a court in Gautam Buddh Nagar. Following his arrest, further legal action is now being taken.

Police confirmed that he had been absconding since the incident and sustained efforts were made to ensure his arrest. The case is now moving forward with the accused in custody.

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