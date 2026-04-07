WhatsApp tests Noise Cancellation for calls: Clearer audio coming soon

New Delhi:

WhatsApp is rolling out a noise cancellation feature for voice and video calls, and right now, it’s hitting Android beta users first. This new tool cuts background noise in real-time—the kind of stuff you usually get stuck with, like traffic, wind, or crowded places—so calls come through clearer.

WhatsApp introduces Noise Cancellation feature

Beta testers spotted it in version 2.26.14.1, but it’s not everywhere yet; WhatsApp’s pushing it out slowly, so only a handful of testers have access.

How the feature works

Here’s how it works: it grabs the speaker’s voice and pushes any distracting sounds aside, all as you talk. You don’t have to mess with settings—it’s already turned on when you start a call. If you actually prefer all the background chaos, you can switch it off.

Improves experience in noisy environments

This helps people who usually make calls while out and about, stuck in noisy environments—maybe on a busy street, public transport, or somewhere windy. If just one person turns on noise cancellation, their voice gets cleaned up for the other side, but for the best results, both need it running.

Rollout and availability

So far, it’s just Android beta testers who get to try it out. WhatsApp hasn’t given a date for everyone else, but odds are it’s coming soon, after they fine-tune the feature.

Other WhatsApp features in development

WhatsApp’s also testing a bunch of other improvements—a dedicated app for Apple CarPlay, new tools to handle storage and clear out big files, and support for using more than one account on iOS. They’re putting a lot into making communication smoother and fitting better with different devices.

Big difference for anyone relying on WhatsApp

When noise cancellation goes wide, it will make a big difference for anyone relying on WhatsApp to talk every day, especially if you’re always on the move or in loud places. This could end up being one of those features people wonder how they lived without.