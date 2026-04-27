Lungi Ngidi injury update: Is DC star playing today in IPL 2026 clash against RCB in Delhi?

New Delhi:

Lungi Ngidi misses out as Delhi Capitals take on Royal Challengers Bengaluru in their eighth match of the Indian Premier League 2026 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Monday, April 27. Ngidi suffered a nasty head and neck injury during DC's previous game against the Punjab Kings, also in Delhi, and had to be carried into an ambulance.

Ngidi is not part of the DC team for their RCB reverse-fixture as the Capitals look to bounce back from their two consecutive defeats and a hammering against the Kings, against whom they failed to defend 264.

In a relief for the fans, Ngidi has rejoined the DC squad and was declared stable, but has been replaced by Kyle Jamieson, who makes his franchise debut today.

DC captain confirms Ngidi's absence

DC captain Axar Patel confirmed that Ngidi is out due to his injury, as he makes three changes to the team that lost the PBKS game. Mukesh Kumar and Pathum Nissanka have been dropped, with Sahil Parakh making his IPL debut and Kyle Jamieson getting his first cap for DC. Dushmantha Chameera is also in. A report in Cricbuzz has confirmed that Ngidi will be missing at least two games for the Capitals. The first is the RCB clash and the second will be the away game against the Rajasthan Royals on May 1.

"We have two fast bowlers - Chameera and Jamieson are playing. We have to strike in the powerplay, though Mukesh has done well, he needs a break, and we are bringing in international bowlers," Axar said at the toss, while adding that "Ngidi is out today due to his injury".

No Salt for RCB

RCB walk in with the same team, as Phil Salt continues to stay on the sidelines due to an undisclosed injury. He also missed the previous game against the Gujarat Titans. Another England international, Jacob Bethell, gets his second game of the season.

Delhi Capitals (Playing XI): Sahil Parakh, KL Rahul(w), Nitish Rana, Sameer Rizvi, Tristan Stubbs, David Miller, Axar Patel(c), Dushmantha Chameera, Kyle Jamieson, Kuldeep Yadav, T Natarajan.

Royal Challengers Bengaluru (Playing XI): Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Rajat Patidar(c), Jitesh Sharma(w), Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Krunal Pandya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Josh Hazlewood, Suyash Sharma, Rasikh Salam Dar.

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