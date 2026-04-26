Lungi Ngidi drops big update on worrisome injury in first public reaction after nasty fall

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals fast bowler Lungi Ngidi on Sunday dropped a major update on his fitness a day after suffering a nasty fall on the ground during his team's clash against the Punjab Kings in the Indian Premier League 2026. Ngidi suffered an ugly fall on the ground while trying to take a catch of Priyansh Arya during his team's defence of 264 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi.

Ngidi was down in pain and was not able to move his body, but he was conscious and was talking to the support staff despite being on the ground. Tensions flared as he was not able to get to the stretcher as an ambulance had to be rushed onto the field to wheel him off.

Ngidi has now shared a big update on his injury, stating that he is doing 'all good'. "Thank you for the messages, all good," Ngidi wrote on his Instagram story in what is his first public reaction after the injury.

Ngidi discharged from the hospital

In what is good news for the fans, Ngidi has already been discharged from the BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital. He was sent there for treatment as a special green corridor was opened for him. The Delhi Traffic Police displayed exceptional urgency to ensure the ambulance reached BLK-Max Super Speciality Hospital from the stadium within just 11 minutes through a specially created green corridor. Despite heavy traffic conditions, the route was completely cleared to ensure there were no delays in treatment.

How was the green corridor created?

The operation was led by ACP Traffic Central, Sanjay Singh, who coordinated closely with the police control room and traffic staff. Their quick planning and execution ensured a smooth passage for the emergency vehicle. The entire effort was supervised by DCP Traffic Central Range, Nishant Gupta, under whose guidance the team acted with speed and precision.

ACP Traffic Central, Sanjay Singh, quickly coordinated with the police control room and issued instructions to create a disruption-free green corridor. Despite peak-hour traffic, the ambulance cruised through the route without any stoppage and reached the hospital in only 11 minutes.

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