Lungi Ngidi injury update: IPL releases statement on DC pacer's horror fall against Punjab Kings

New Delhi:

Delhi Capitals locked horns with Punjab Kings in game 35 of the ongoing IPL (Indian Premier League) 2026. The two sides took on each other at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on April 25. The clash saw Punjab Kings register a historic victory, but it was a moment for Capitals’ Lungi Ngidi that left the fans and the players in a state of shock.

It is worth noting that in the third over of the second innings, Priyansh Arya hit the ball in the air towards mid-off. Attempting to take the catch, Lungi Ngidi lost his balance and hit his head on the ground as he fell.

He was taken to the hospital immediately, and as the entire ground waited in silence, there was an update on Ngidi’s condition. It is worth noting that the IPL came forward and issued a statement.

“Update: Lungisani Ngidi of Delhi Capitals hit his head on the ground while attempting to take a catch during his team’s match against Punjab Kings. He was shifted to the hospital in an ambulance as he complained of a headache and neck pain. Ngidi is stable and is due to be discharged shortly from the hospital,” the IPL posted on their social media handle.

Punjab Kings register historic win against Delhi Capitals

Speaking of the game between Delhi Capitals and Punjab Kings, the game saw DC coming in to bat first, and the side posted a mammoth total of 264 runs in the first innings of the game. KL Rahul and Nitish Rana put forth a brilliant showing, with Rahul scoring 152* runs to his name.

However, Punjab Kings chased down the target quite comfortably with Priyansh Arya and Prabhsimran Singh setting the stage and Shreyas Iyer finishing it off, winning the game by six wickets.

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