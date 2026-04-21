WhatsApp Premium subscription update: More pinned chats, themes, ringtones expected

New Delhi:

WhatsApp, a Meta-owned instant messaging application which is used by billions across the world, is reportedly working on a new optional premium plan, which will be named ‘WhatsApp Plus’. The plan will be similar to services like Instagram Plus and Snapchat+. Also, the new subscription has been designed for users who want a more customised messaging experience.

Unlike business-focused paid tools, which are already available on WhatsApp, this plan is expected to target regular users who want added personalisation and organisation options.

Focus on Themes, Icons and Cosmetic Features

Mostly, it will be tweaking the appearances and organising your app as per the way you want. The early buzz says that you will not get things like custom app icons, special chat themes, personalised ringtones, unique notification sounds and more ways to organise your chat lists. Basically, if you love personalising your messenger, WhatsApp Plus will be right up your alley.

More Pinned chats for Premium users

There is one feature that really stands out, though: the ability to pin more chats. Currently, free users can only keep three chats at the top. With WhatsApp Plus, that number could jump to 20—making it simple to keep family, friends, and work chats handy and separate.

How much will it set you back?

It will not break the bank for sure, as per the early reports that have mentioned the pricing to be like €2.49 per month in Europe and PKR 229 in Pakistan. There are more talks of a free one-month trial for some users during testing. If WhatsApp brings this to India, do not be surprised if they roll out an even more competitive price to hook new subscribers.

No ad-free benefits yet

Users must note that WhatsApp Plus will not remove ads from Status or Channels. So, you are really paying for personalisation options, not an ad-free experience or business-style features.

Limited rollout underway

At present, WhatsApp is only testing this plan with a small, select group. They want real feedback before opening it up to everyone. With over 3 billion users worldwide, you know Meta is eyeing this as a fresh way to bring in cash if it catches on.

For Indian users

If you are someone who spends all day on WhatsApp and wishes for more ways to organise or customise your app, WhatsApp Plus could be tempting. But if you are holding out for more powerful features—like more storage or zero ads—you’ll have to wait and see what WhatsApp does next.