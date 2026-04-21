Dyson Supersonic Travel Hair Dryer launched with Smart Heat Control: Details

New Delhi:

Dyson has just rolled out another addition to their high-end beauty tech family: the Supersonic Travel hair dryer. It's basically their famous Supersonic, which is shrunk down for people on the go. If you want top-notch styling even when you are moving between airports and hotels, this one is for you.

They have put it up for sale in a few countries for USD 299.99 (about Rs 25,000), but Indian buyers will have to wait a bit—Dyson has not announced local pricing or launch dates yet.

So, what is different about this model?

Smaller, lighter and easier to carry

First, it’s noticeably smaller and lighter. It’s about a third smaller and a quarter lighter than the original. The whole thing weighs just 330 grams, so you can toss it in your carry-on, gym bag, or even your work tote without thinking twice.

(Image Source : DYSON)Dyson

Smart heat control to protect hair

Of course, Dyson did not just shrink the thing. They gave it the company’s smart heat-control system, which monitors airflow temperature 100 times per second so you do not fry your hair. That is a big deal if you are used to weak hotel dryers that either do nothing or nearly burn your scalp.

Works with existing Dyson attachments

You get the flexibility that you would expect from Dyson—a few heat and speed settings, so you are in control. Plus, the Supersonic Travel supports global voltage. Just pack the right plug adapter and you're good in pretty much any country.

India's launch is expected soon

Best part for Dyson loyalists: If you already own attachments for other Supersonic dryers, you can snap those right onto this travel model. So you don’t have to spend more on extra brushes or diffusers, whether your hair is straight, wavy, curly, or coily.

Should Indian buyers wait?

India is not on the launch map just yet, but with everyone upgrading their grooming gear these days, it’s likely coming soon. For business travellers, frequent flyers, or anyone serious about their hair, this gadget could be the most-wanted beauty tool of the year.

Sure, it is not cheap, but between the portability, hair protection, and styling power, it stands out. If you’re thinking of buying, waiting for the India launch might be worth it.