Motorola Razr 2026 launch teased: Foldable smartphone may debut on April 29

New Delhi:

Motorola has just dropped a teaser for its next clamshell foldable – the Razr 2026. They shared the news online and, from the looks of it, something big is coming on April 29. For the US, the new phone should land as the Razr 2026. Globally—including India—it’ll likely show up as the Motorola Razr 70.

Designs

Motorola’s sticking with their signature flip-phone look, but this time, the Razr 2026 comes with a new style and fresh finishes. You will see it in 3 colours: Brown, Green and purple. We cannot say what the company's official shade names will be, but these look good. The lower back panel gets a textured finish, and the frame shines with a metallic edge for that extra bit of class.

One of the biggest changes?

The massive outer screen. It wraps around the dual rear cameras, kind of like what you’ll see on other premium foldables. A few more things pop out in the teaser: dual back cameras, an LED flash, all the basics like side-mounted power and volume buttons, a USB Type-C port, and a speaker grille on the bottom. Motorola clearly wants this phone to look sharp and stay practical.

Launch scheduled for April 29: Details

Motorola has not said if this is the actual launch or just more info. Some leaks say North America might see the device hit shelves on May 21. If that holds up, India and other markets probably won’t have to wait long.

Price and variants

As for price, expect the 8GB RAM + 256GB version to land around USD 799.99 or roughly Rs 74,400 in the India currency. Not cheap, but right in line with premium foldables.

Further features

If leaks are right, the specs will include a 6.9-inch AMOLED foldable display with up to 120Hz refresh, a MediaTek Dimensity 7450X chip, LPDDR5X RAM, UFS 3.1 storage, two 50MP rear cameras, and a 32MP front camera. That’s a pretty solid setup for anyone hunting for a stylish high-end foldable.

So, should you wait to buy the new foldable smartphone?

If you want a foldable smartphone with a big cover screen display and premium feel, then the Razr 2026 (or Razr 70) looks like one worth holding out for. More details are just around the corner.