Huawei Pura 90 series launched in China: Pura 90 Pro Max gets 200MP Telephoto camera

New Delhi:

Huawei just rolled out its new Pura 90 series in China, and it’s clear they’re aiming straight at the high-end market. You get three options: the Pura 90, Pura 90 Pro, and the Pura 90 Pro Max. They all offer solid upgrades—think better cameras, gorgeous displays, Huawei’s own Kirin chips, and HarmonyOS 6.1 running out of the box.

Huawei Pura 90: Price and availability

Pricing kicks off at CNY 4,699 (about Rs 64,000) for the base Pura 90. If you’re eyeing the Pro, it’s priced at CNY 5,499 (around Rs 75,000), while the Pro Max tops the range at CNY 6,499 (roughly Rs 89,000). They all go on sale in China starting April 29, but there’s still no word on when—or if—they’re heading to India or other markets.

Huawei Pura 90 Pro Max: 200MP camera highlight

Let’s talk about the headline feature: the Pura 90 Pro Max camera system. Huawei gave it a triple setup—a 50MP main sensor, a 40MP ultra-wide, and a whopping 200MP telephoto. With their RYYB sensor, the telephoto zoom performs especially well in low light, letting you shoot DSLR-like photos right from your pocket.

In terms of displays, the Pura 90 Pro sports a 6.6-inch LTPO OLED screen, while the Pro Max stretches to 6.9 inches. Both the models claim to deliver 120Hz refresh rates and are protected with Huawei Kunlun glass. Also, both the models come packed with the new Kirin 9030S chipset, while the standard model uses the Kirin 9010S.

No matter which one you pick, you will be getting a 6,000mAh battery on both devices. Charging is seriously fast (as claimed) – the Pro Max supports 100W wired and 80W wireless charging, and even the regular Pro is not far behind with 66W wired charging.

Huawei Pura 90 standard model features

Even the “entry-level” Pura 90 stands out. It features a 6.8-inch OLED display, a 50MP main camera, a 50MP periscope lens, and 100W wired charging.

Should Indian buyers be interested?

Now, would Indian buyers care if Huawei brings these phones over?

The answer really depends on what you’re after. If top-notch camera performance, big batteries, and Huawei’s unique design appeal to you, there’s a lot to like. But—and it’s a big but—the lack of Google services might still hold a lot of folks back.