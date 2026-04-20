Airtel silently revises prepaid plans, removes Rs 799 pack and increases Rs 859 plan price

New Delhi:

Airtel has bumped up the price of its Rs 859 prepaid plan – now it has been revised to Rs 899. You will get 84 days of validity and the same core benefits (that’s 1.5GB data per day, unlimited calls, and 100 SMS daily), but the telecom company has quietly dropped the RewardsMini subscription.

That used to give you Rs 80 cashback each month, completely free, and now it’s gone. So the basics remain, but those little extras? Not so much.

Rs 799 discontinued

Also, they have scrapped the Rs 799 prepaid plan that gave 77 days of validity, 1.5GB a day, unlimited calling and the usual SMS. Now, if you are after a budget-friendly pack with daily 1.5GB data, options just shrank.

Rs 1029 recharge plan

If you are someone who needs more data, then this recharge plan will offer 84 days validity, 2GB data per day, unlimited 5G for those eligible, all local/STD/roaming calls, 100 SMS daily, plus a 3-month JioHotstar Mobile subscription. You get more goodies—but you’re paying extra for it.

Airtel plan updates

Airtel has been revising its existing plans for a while – they further killed their Rs 189 entry-level plan back in November 2025.

The cheapest unlimited pack now starts at Rs 199.

International roaming jumped up to Rs 4,999 from Rs 4,000 earlier this year.

Airtel’s leaders keep saying India’s mobile tariffs are lower compared to many countries, but honestly, for regular users, every little hike stings.

Why did airtel revised it’s plan

These changes mean you will have to pay more than before for long-validity options. Also, you will get few economical recharge plans, and some perks are just gone. It’s probably smart to check what Jio and Vi have before you hit recharge, especially if you don’t want your expenses creeping up.

So, in case you are looking for a long-validity recharge plan, then you may hurry before Airtel again revises the plans.