From Season 4 premieres with single episode: Full release schedule revealed

New Delhi:

The creepy world of From isn’t done with us yet. Season 4 is finally here, and it’s already pulling viewers back into that strange town no one can escape from, along with the terrifying creatures that show up after dark. There’s a lot of curiosity this time around, especially about the “Man in Yellow,” and it looks like we might finally start getting some answers about who he really is.

Where to watch From Season 4 in India?

In India, viewers can stream From Season 4 on Prime Video starting April 20, 2026. The new season includes 10 episodes, with a weekly release every Monday. This means the second episode of From Season 4 will release in India on April 27. The third episode will stream on May 4. The last episode of From Season 4 is set to drop on June 22, 2026.

From: What is the first episode about?

From Season 4 has been released with just 1 episode titled "The Arrival". The opening episode sets the tone with fresh tension and unanswered questions: "A new arrival throws the town into chaos. Jade and Tabitha struggle with their revelation at the Bottle Tree. Boyd grapples with the implications of Smiley's return."

From Season 4: Cast

The season features a strong ensemble including Elizabeth Saunders, Catalina Sandino Moreno, Eion Bailey, Hannah Cheramy, Simon Webster, Ricky He, Chloe Van Landschoot, Corteon Moore, Pegah Ghafoori, David Alpay, Avery Konrad, Scott McCord, Nathan D. Simmons, Kaelen Ohm, Angela Moore, AJ Simmons, Julia Doyle, Robert Joy, and Samantha Brown.

Will there be a From Season 5?

Yes, the story is set to continue. The makers have already confirmed another season, sharing, "Season 5 is a go! We are wildly excited to announce that we’ve officially begun work on season 5, which means we will get the chance to see our story to its conclusion. Which means questions will be answered. Answers will be questioned. And there will surely be a cascade of tears and terrors in-between. We are thankful for the support of our friends and partners at MGM+, and we are grateful beyond measure for the mad passion of our entire Fromily. We’re excited to share season 4 with you, and hope it whets your appetite for what’s to come."

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